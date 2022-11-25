It’s been a wild start to the World Cup and I'm here for it. There have been a couple of massive upsets and a paar heavy pak slae dished out so far.

Argentina and Lionel Messi crashing to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia has got to be up there with the biggest shocks we've seen at any tournament. According to Nielsen, Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia is the biggest upset in World Cup history 🤯



Here are the facts, stats, and numbers you need to know 👇 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 23, 2022 And we're just getting started. Germany were also stunned by Japan by the same scoreline. It was crazy. Both games followed a similar rhythm, with the big boys on top in the first half - scoring from a penalty and failing to put the game to bed with the chances that they had.

Then after the break, the comeback was on. There’s a lesson in there somewhere for the former champion nations. And it hasn’t ruined their chances of picking up what would be a third title for the South Americans and a fifth for the Germans.

Germany and Spain lifted the World Cup after losing their opening match and in 1982, eventual winners Italy somehow won the title without winning a single group game. So let's not write off Messi and Thomas Muller when they still have a chance - they will do well to take that to heart in their remaining group games if they want to survive. One team in Qatar that has been grossly underestimated is Canada.