Wow, what a weekend that was. A couple of contenders for the biggest losers of the week in Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. But the for me the thumping Chelsea took at Brighton would have won “the most embarrassing defeat” trophy as well!

Graham Potter historically tinkers with his formations and since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, that element of his coaching philosophy has gone into overdrive as he struggles to find the best combinations. But going back to the club he deserted and getting whipped like that was eye-watering! As were his tactics… EXCUSES: Jurgen Klopp The Blues’ centrebacks were pulled all over the place from the start of the game, struggling to cover makeshift wingbacks Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic.

I mean what the hell was he thinking? And why didn’t he immediately replace (in particular) Pulisic with benched captain Cesar Azpilicueta? Who knows? I guess the only positive to pull out of the game (as we always do in football) is that he won’t want his nose punched in like that ever again and will, at least in the defensive area of his formation, not rely on two born-to-push-forward midgets. On a personal note, my pain was eased slightly by Leeds taking it to Liverpool at Anfield and inflicting another shocking defeat on who many Reds fans dubbed “the best team in the world” with “the greatest manager of all time”. That’s two defeats on the trot to (who were) the bottom two of the table. Disturbing to say the least.

GETTING GEKLOPP: Reds were shocking against Leeds From quadruple candidates to chasing Fulham and Brighton for a Europa League spot… in one season! And “Kloppy Ze Clown” is banging out the excuses. Apparently some of his squad are “overplayed” and “tired”. Huh? Only 12 games into the season? Come on mate, these are highly-conditioned athletes with under a quarter of a season (game-wise) under their belts. Of course my mention of the Scousers demise over the last couple of months has been met with a fat and nasty backlash, but denial of the fact just ain’t a debate anymore.

Klopp created (in my opinion) the best football ever seen in the Premier League, over a few years he moulded his players into a magnificent machine… Individually they peaked in unison and were almost unbeatable. Unfortunately, they’ve dipped in unison too and the struggle to rekindle the spirit of 2019/20 appears to be a losing battle. Selling Sadio Mane was the nail in the coffin. Replacing him with Darwin Nunez was the cremation. It was a “firework” era, Klopp lit a Merseyside fuse and the sky ignited in glorious red. Today, as the droves walk down the Anfield Road in grey drizzle, quietly mumbling, the realisation that it’s all over has hit hard. Should Klopp go? I don’t think so.

I’m surprised that many Liverpool fans are calling for his head. Will he go? I wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves at the end of the season, maybe for the national side job. Big mistakes have been made but are they his fault? Should they have blooded more from their academy? Or refreshed the squad given the intensity of “heavy metal football”?

The departure of Liverpool (for now) as a major player comes at an interesting moment... as Manchester United appear to be clawing their way forward! Is the great Cape Town red rivalry about to twist in favour of the Red Devils? Although it’s not convincing (yet) it does feel like Erik ten Hag’s hard approach is bringing some belief back to Old Trafford. And he ain’t taking no sh!t! Following Antony’s South African style spin, man was dropped out of the squad like lead polony. I mean what the f*** was he doing?

The coach said: “As long as it’s functional, if you’re not losing the ball and you’re attracting players, then it’s OK. But if it’s a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him.” Antony insists he will “continue showboating”. Haha, let’s see how long that lasts. It’s great to watch on the street, but in my opinion it’s one of the reasons our own game in South Africa has failed to be successful. Kids watch it and want to emulate it. Glad he was punished. Of course, Arsenal fans are out in their shirts in the sun, claiming they’ve “always believed in Arteta”. Hahaha, yeah right. He has done a brilliant job, there’s a sense of unity at the club, but it’s sadly clouding the reality that (in my opinion) Manchester City will run away with it.