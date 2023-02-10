Steve Barker believes the best way of honouring Oshwin Andries is to continue producing players like him. The gifted 19-year-old was making a name for himself in South African football before he tragically passed away last Saturday after complications from a knife wound.

In his rookie season in the PSL, the lanky local laaitie had quickly become a reliable performer in a number of positions and a match winner for his hometown club. Stellenbosch FC Head Coach Steve Barker has paid tribute to Oshwin Andries following the young defender's untimely passing.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/BIuxEoeETq#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/glra1A9PTd — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 9, 2023 And his exploits had seen him win caps for the national U19 and U20 side. He was making huge strides and Barker says Andries has left diep spore at the club after just seven of making his debut.

Paying tribute to his player, he told the media on Thursday: “I’ll never forget his first three performances at Danie Craven this season. “In his full debut, he was Man of the Match against Orlando Pirates “He had a great game against Royal AM thereafter again and scored. It was a fantastic goal, winning the ball on the edge of his box, carried it upfield, passed, received and scored.

“And his last appearance. Was against Cape Town City in the derby. “Again he put in a really strong performance.” The goal that brought home the bragging rights 😍#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne #DStvPrempic.twitter.com/k6fePlPDt9 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 28, 2023 That final match before he was allegedly attacked, with his team without a win in nine previous league matches and trailing their derby rivals 2-0, Andries and his Stellies teammates rallied and ran out 3-2 winners.

An emotional Barker adds: “It’s cliche saying this, but I always tell the players to play as if it’s their last game. And it was his last game. Heartbreak: Steve Barker “He can be proud of his performance, which was full of courage, full of bravery, full of quality and in an important match - a derby - and in a packed stadium. “It was just poignant that he was the last man off the field that night.

“Everyone was in the change room and he was out there thanking the supporters. Dis ‘n Stellies ding, ‘n lekker lekker Stellies ding! 😍



Thanks for coming out, we love you fam ❤️🍇#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/d24kZiJYSu — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 28, 2023 “And it was the first time that his whole family was there to come and watch him.” As heart-wrenching as it is to lose a young determined man like that, unfortunately his circumstances aren’t as unique as his talent.

Whatever the details around the attack, it sadly happens in neighbourhoods where opportunities are achingly hard to come by and hope is something you have to grow for yourself. For Andries, he was cut down just as he was beginning to realise his dreams. And Barker reckons it’s his and the club’s responsibility to make sure that more kids like his prematurely-departed prodigy get their chance to shine.

The club have unearthed the likes of Ashley du Preez, who made the big-money move to Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season. Stalwart: Deano van Rooyen leads his team Deano van Rooyen - cousin to both Du Preez and Andries - is a stalwart in the side and wears the armband with club captain Lee Langeveldt having lost the goalkeeping gloves to Sage Stephens recently. Export: Ashley du Preez, now of Chiefs Along with Mervin Boji, who scored his first senior goal for the club in a 4-1 loss to Pirates last month, and Lelethu Skelem before him, they are success stories from the communities around Stellenbosch.

Shooting star: Mervin Boji got his first goal Reiterating the club’s mission, he says: “Part of the strategy of the club is to provide opportunities for players like Oshwin who may come from difficult circumstances and to realise their dreams Wing King: Lelethu Skelem “He was a very talented young man, came from a very difficult background, rose above that to follow his dreams. “He loved football, he lived football. He had high hopes to achieve many great things

“We can only celebrate the achievements he had in such a short time “It has left a big hole at the club. “And knowing that, now it’s about getting back to what we do and have joy for the game, get the smiles back on our faces and do what we love.

“That’s what he would have wanted. “We have to be successful, so that we can continue to provide opportunities and hope where they may feel there is little, which may have been the case for Oshwin years ago “It’s our responsibility as a club to do what we want to do for players in this region.