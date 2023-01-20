The Proteas knocked me for a six with their flou squad, announced for the upcoming ODI series against England. Beating the leading nation in limited-overs cricket in recent times is going to be a challenge for any team in the world, but for our struggling Proteas, we may as well write them off.

We've been through a bad patch under previous coach Mark Boucher and I'm quite happy to see him and his low-energy vibes walk off into the sunset. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🔙 Sisanda Magala returns

👌 Coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series



🗓️ 27 January - 1 February



Get your tickets now🎟️ https://t.co/op0CjweIP0#SAvENG #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/ShrDG0ljgf — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 18, 2023 But what was supposed to be a bright new dawn this week just seems foggy to say the least. I don't see any rigting for these manne.

Not because of new white-ball coach Rob Walter only arriving for the final ODI. No. Late arraval: boss Rob Walter What bowled me over was sticking with the stale squad they are backing to win this series, which is crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup later this year. Batting has been our losing suit for the last while and we've got the same manne there who have been digging a diep gat for themselves at the crease.

Starting with an out-of-form captain Temba Bavuma, it's got to be tough for any player in good nick to see Bavuma pad up ahead of them. Temba Bavuma I get that he is the leader of the team, but we need runs to win matches and the skipper is not putting up many of those. I'm even gonna bother to check his stats, we know his form has been in the gutter.

And the fact that no one wanted to touch with a 10-foot pole ahead of the current SA20 is testament to just how long he has been sukkelling. I'm not hating, I'm just saying Temba needs to find his game again. And he can't do that with the national team.

He isn't the only one. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller have all had their struggles, while Rassie van der Dussen takes a long time to get going and can be predictable when it comes to areas he targets for his runs. Betsman: Aiden Markram I've seen this movie and one Fast and Furious flick was enough for me.

I was hoping Cricket South Africa would have gone with the theme of “out with the old and in with the new” by introducing some fresh faces. With the team seemingly destined to take the playoffs route to the World Cup, why not blood the rookies now? They can then thrash some minnows in the Zimbabwe mini-league and have their eye played in when they face the big fish.

Looking at the talent on display at the SA20, there is enough to rejuvenate the Proteas. DB said it, DB's following it. 😎 pic.twitter.com/nFTFnRpmer — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 14, 2023 Dewald Brevis is the obvious name and it's criminal that he is not facing England after rubbing shoulders with most of the players he would have faced in the series. But then there is Ryan Rickleton, who has shown he could be a stalwart in all three formats for the national team.