The World Cup is just over two weeks away and the planet’s best are gearing up to bring their A-game. Ahead of the tournament, players are fine-tuning their form to be at the very top of their game.

But with 26 players from 32 participating nations, we've narrowed it down to 16 - eight big names and eight bright young players - who can make the difference. MAIN MANNE Lionel Messi - Argentina

The 35-year-old can crown his glittering career by redeeming himself after coming agonisingly close in 2014 in what he admits will be his last World Cup. With 11 goals and 14 assists in 12 games since the start of the season, he is as consistently brilliant as ever and has a cast around him to help carry the load. Kevin de Bruyne - Belgium

The midfield maestro has been all power and precision this season for Manchester City and may be even more important for Belgium in Qatar. With his manskappe Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku nowhere near their own levels, De Bruyne has some heavy lifting to do if Belgium are to challenge for the title. Kevin De Bruyne had a starring role for Belgium at the Russia World Cup. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters Neymar - Brazil

At the age of 30, the PSG ace with the bag of tricks has talents like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Roberto Firmino to help inspire a solid squad right through to the keepers Alisson and Ederson. Still the star of the show for the pre-tournament favourites, he needs just two goals to equal Pele’s national-team record of 77. Karim Benzema - France

Benzema returns to the World Cup after eight years with the Ballon d’Or under his belt. The 34-year-old scored three goals in five games in Brazil and has scored 10 goals since being recalled from Les Blues exile last year. If he can emulate his Champions League heroics in Qatar, the holders could have something to celebrate.

Golden balls: Ace Karim Benzima Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal The 37-year-old may be going to Qatar with a record 117 international goals, but he still has something to prove. He wants to win the World Cup as much as anyone, but having converted just five percent of his shots at goal this season, CR7 is sukkeling for form.

He’s taken a lot of criticism, but he has shown that you should never write him off. Sadio Mane - Senegal If Africa’s best hope at Qatar are to make the continent dream, Mane will be the man to make the Lions of Teranga roar.

The belief in the team is there after they beat Mo Salah’s Egypt to Afcon glory and a place at the World Cup earlier this year. Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands Captain van Dijk will have to be on top of his game to make sure the Oranje return to their rightful place among the game’s elite.

With club side Liverpool struggling to get going this season, a change of scenery could do him good after back-to-back clean sheets in September Nations League action. Captain van Dijk will have to be on top of his game. Picture: (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) Luka Modric - Croatia THE best player at the last edition, the 37-year-old midfielder is still turning out world-class performances in the biggest games.

Just several months ago, Modric was the creative hub of a Real Madrid side that proved it just doesn’t know when it’s beaten - a resilience Croatia can emulate. WONDERKIDS Mikkel Damsgaard - Denmark

When Denmark talisman Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped at Euro 2020, Damsgaard was the man to breathe life into his team’s run to the semifinals. Since moving to the Premier League with Brentford, he has been quiet, but he is sure to spark back to life for the national team. Santiago Gimenez - Mexico

Mexico have always produced top-quality youngsters and Santiago Gimenez is the latest talent of that exciting legacy. The subject of a tug of war between El Tri and his native Argentina, the 21-year-old Feyenoord forward has been effective in the Eredivisie and Europa League, averaging a goal every 95 minutes this season. Bukayo Saka - England

Saka has come a long way since his final penalty kick handed Italy Euro 2020 glory. The 21-year-old is the driving force behind Arsenal’s climb to the top of the Premier League this season, with nine goal contributions in 12 games. With England’s recent form in the gutter, the Gunner could be the man to get them firing again.

Bright thing : Bukayo Saka Jamal Musiala - Germany Musiala has been a revelation this season for Bayern Munich with 18 goal contributions from the right wing. That’s super impressive for a 19-year-old. And having chosen to represent Germany over England last year, he has made 17 appearances for Der Mannschaft, scoring once.

Mohammed Kudus - Ghana Bafana fans will know Kudus after he scored against South Africa en route to Qatar. And the 22-year-old forward has been making a name for himself in Europe too with Ajax Amsterdam, for whom he has scored nine goals in 17 games this season.

Black star :Mohammed Kudus Dusan Vlahovic - Serbia Alongside Fulham ace Aleksandar Mitrovic and the man who Fiorentina signed to replace him on his switch to Juventus, Luka Joviic, Dusan Vlahovic comes to Qatar with a big reputation. With presence, touch and speed, the 22-year-old has alles to grab some important goals for his nation.

Giovanni Reyna - USA Born in England to former Uruguay playmaker Claudio Reyna and former US women’s star Danielle Egan, the Borussia Dortmund ace has football in his blood. Nicknamed “The American Dream” by former teammate Erling Haaland, the 19-year-old scored a Maradona-like goal past six Mexico defenders to book the US’s place in Qatar.