Four scrumhalves, one specialist flyhalf and one outside centre - those were the big takeaways from Tuesday’s Springbok World Cup squad announcement. I want to add one more: Mark Alexander. Before I get to the squad, I need to get this off my chest. The South African Rugby Union president spoiled the announcement for me with his attitude. What got under my skin was the way he told Jaden Hendrikse to cut his hair because he was sukkeling to put on his hat. I’m sure he meant it as a joke, but it came out rather authoritarian-like.I don’t like that sort of attitude.

The way he also repeatedly told one of the players - Jesse Kriel I believe it was - to bend his knee until he had to tell him he can’t (possibly because of a niggle) left me a bit naar for him. Bossy: Mark Alexander.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky More important things, the squad. At the end of the whole announcement, I felt left wanting more. More players. More announcements. I guess the rout of that is a feeling that this squad doesn’t satisfy my needs.

Here it is, the #Springboks squad for #RWC2023 🏉![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Full announcement: https://t.co/f7Ns708JcO #StrongerTogether — Springboks (@Springboks) August 8, 2023 With Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager not ready to travel to France next month, it felt like they just had to go with what’s left in the squad. Yes, Thomas du Toit is perhaps the one player I thought would make it, while Joseph Dweba will also be wondering how come he missed the boat. No real shocks there. To the ones that were chosen. When Cobus Reinach’s name was called out as a fourth No.9, I could sense a collective WTF?

Come say au revoir to the #Springboks on Saturday ✈



Supporters will have the chance to see the team off as they depart for Europe with some of SA’s best artists performing live. Food and drinks also available 🎉



📍OR Tambo International, Departures Parking Lot

⏰Gates open at… pic.twitter.com/KR4I6IjbgZ — Springboks (@Springboks) August 10, 2023 With Manie Libbok being the only specialist flyhalf in the squad, Damian Willemse his backup, I believe Faf de Klerk will be the third flyhalf option while Grant Williams could add cover on the wing - not that they’d need him, they picked all the wings available to them. Pollard’s calf injury is a big one for South Africa. His accurate goal-kicking was going to play a big part at the World Cup, where big games are often decided on goal-kicking accuracy. Libbok has been up and down with his goal-kicking, but let’s just hope that in the warm-ups to come he finds his mojo fully before the tournament kicks off. With him being the main playmaker now, the Boks do win an extra attacking edge to their game and this will count in their favour.

On the mend: Siya Kolisi.Picture credit: Armand Hough. As for Am’s injury, the Boks were already thin in this position and it could turn out to be a real concern. Kriel actually looked good when replacing Am against Argentina, but only one specialist outside centre to run the defence in the squad is spreading it thin. Where are the leaders going to come from? As for Lood de Jager’s absence, I do think Marvin Orie is playing good rugby at the moment and this could just prove to be the tournament in which he proves possible doubters wrong. Out of form: Marvin Orie.Picture credit: Winkus de Wet All in all, this Springbok team is not bad.But with a skipper who is on the mend and having to play himself back into form, an absent vice in Pollard, another leader in Am out, lineout caller Lood gone, they do miss some big leaders - especially in the backline.

BOK WORLD CUP SQUAD Props: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane. Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi and Malcolm Marx.

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie and RG Snyman. Loose-forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese. Utility forwards: Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert.

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams. Flyhalves: Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse. Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel.