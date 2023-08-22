Hello my good football people… trust you’re all doing well! Can we just get the whole Liverpool/ Chelsea thing straight please? Which is the bigger club? What defines it? And why are players choosing the Blues over their northern counterparts?

From my perspective, if we’re talking history, there’s no doubt the Scousers are streets ahead with regards to honours. If it’s club value, Forbes have Liverpool at $5.29-billion (about a billion more than Chelsea). If it’s fanbase, Man Utd are top (according to studies/stats from footgoal.pro) in the Premier League with over 400-million fans. Chelsea are second with 280 million) with Liverpool just behind in third with around 270 million. A point apiece in our 23/24 @PremierLeague opener. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/vMdpX6vnGi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2023 In relation to players rejecting Liverpool I think the defining question is, why are the Blues the second best supported club in the world?

And I think the answer to that gives the answer to why Chelsea are now considered a bigger club to many and more prized destination for the best upcoming talent in the world. It’s why, following bids by the Reds for Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they all joined Chelsea. Here you have three players in their early 20s. They don’t know or give a sh!t about Liverpool’s history 30/40/50 years ago.

Mingling with big boys Enzo Fernandez They don’t know or care who Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen or Steve Mcmanaman are. In their lives, growing up in various parts of the world, all they saw were the likes of Didier Drogba, John Terry, Michael Essien, Claude Makelele and Frank Lampard lifting countless trophies. It’s all they know. The most successful team in England in their lifetime. Also a team (unlike Liverpool) who have a tradition of signing black players. Over the last 15 or so years both teams have won two Champions Leagues, but the West London side have five Premier Leagues (to one) and five FA Cups to two. There’s just no comparison.

Picked the Blues: Moises Caicedo.Picture credit: Matthew Childs Are Liverpool the bigger club? Before Roman Abramovich Chelsea had a few top domestic and European cups in their trophy cabinet and an incredible fan base, especially away from home, it’s legendary. Speak to Millwall, Cardiff, Tottenham, Arsenal, or United fans, they’d say the same. But of course Liverpool had the success and a much bigger international fan base. Back then of course they were the bigger club. But times change and despite an inferior honours list, Chelsea are now considered in the same breath. Unconvincing: Erik ten Hag.Picture credit: Andy Rain The indisputable evidence is the recent transfer embarrassments.

The other big (history) club, Man Utd are still learning that doing the treble in ’99 and other historic achievements mean nothing with regards to player pull or success on the field today. Completely dominated at Old Trafford and awarded three points by the ref (bad penalty decision) against Wolves, then done 2-0 by Spurs, are they still convinced Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job? They’re k@k to watch, have traded poorly in the window and have multiple problems off the pitch as well. Mason Greenwood for example! Club statement.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 21, 2023 Why are they taking so long to make a statement about his future? And what about that useless spotty git Antony?

Apparently about to face domestic violence related charges. Yes, it’s just the start of the season, but after watching the likes of Villa, Brentford and Brighton on the weekend, I’d say United are well below that level. As for Chelsea, well, what a disaster on the weekend. More so because they were so good, so dominant, absolutely brilliant. But let in three goals against the run of play and just couldn’t forge their way back in despite huge territorial and possession advantage.