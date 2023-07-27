It’s not every day that a Springbok team selected by the management team doesn’t elicit some sort of scrutiny from yours truly. But that’s the case with the team chosen to play Argentina this week.

Some of you might recall me warning about the team chosen to play against the All Blacks, saying I wasn’t sure if they were indeed the best the Boks had on offer. The proof, as they say, is in the pudding and that team lost 35-20 to New Zealand. The #Springboks starting team for Saturday's Test against Argentina show nine changes from the Auckland match - more here: https://t.co/9jg5HEwTbU 👍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/kCMFyeXhNJ — Springboks (@Springboks) July 25, 2023 Coach Jacques Nienaber responded by making nine changes to his starting XV alone for the match against the Pumas this week.

Now the changes made aren’t just sommerse changes. They are the ones that needed to be made to olie this machine. Let’s start at the back. Complete winger: Bok Kurt-Lee ArendsePicture credit: Kim Ludbrook At 13, Lukhanyo Am was not at his best in the first two Tests of the year and Jesse Kriel doesn’t have to do much to do worse than him. Yet, Kriel does not excite yours truly in a position of real concern for South Africa.

He needs to have a good game so that he and Am can bring the best out of each other as we head into the World Cup. Anyway, that’s the only concern I have about this team. The new halfbacks Manie Libbok and Grant Williams are made for running rugby and that’s what we’ll see from the Springboks at Ellis Park - they will run the Pumas into the ground.

Top Scavenger: Marco van Staden.Picture credit: Deryck Foster And therefore I am glad to see the changes in the loosetrio. No.6 Marco van Staden replacing Kwagga Smith is the one I’m particularly excited about. I really want him to have a gevaarlike outing on the ground. We need to realise that playing with an out-and-out fetcher is a must. The inclusion of captain Duane Vermeulen at No.8 and especially Malcolm Marx at hooker has my mouth watering with excitement.

Not only do I want to see turnovers, but I want to see them disrupting the Pumas’ momentum and then hit them with pace thanks to their halfbacks. Hook us up: Malcolm Marx starts in No.2 trui.Picture credit: Gerhard Duraan I’m also glad to see Marvin Orie in the No.5 jumper. To me it says the selectors are really doing well to keep players on their toes. In my books, Orie outshone Lood de Jager when he played against Australia and the latter against New Zealand.