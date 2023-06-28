Thinasonke Mbuli is in dreamland with her UWC team in contention for the Women’s Super League title, while she is also getting ready to take a shot at making history at the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Currently two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand, Mbuli’s UWC is drukking hard for a title, while the national team is gearing up for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

The UWC coach and Banyana Banyana assistant coach tells the Daily Voice on her lunch break at the national camp: "The little girl inside me, she's so excited. She is going to the World Cup for the second time, hoping that this time we'll do better than the previous one.



Ellis names FINAL Banyana Banyana squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup



A product of University Sport, Mbuli was able to transition from student player to coach within the Ussa (University Sports South Africa) structures.

She now leads a new generation of ladies who are not just juggling between their studies and playing football, but they are now studying pro footballers at the iconic campus in Bellville. Her trusted Bushies, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede, Kholosa Biyana and Sibulele Holweni, will be with her Down Under after being named in the final 23 list for the tournament. IN THE SA CAMP: Fikile Magama Meanwhile, midfielder Amogelang Motau and goalkeeper Regirl Ngobeni have been placed on standby and will remain with the squad, while Lonathemba Mhlongo and Ntombifikile Ndlovu were not considered and will rejoin the rest of the squad on Robert Sobukwe Road, Bellville.

Some might argue there’s an element of bias or conflict but the coach quickly explains it’s something that will always be there. She says: “People will always talk. There’s no coach in the world that would select a team not to win or a team that they think would win. “The good thing about the national team is that you are spoilt for choice. You choose whatever that is best available at that time in the country because you want to win.

Reminder of our fixtures for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup



"At club level you are limited with supply, so it would be ignorant to select from one team when you have so many options and some overseas-based players!" To those that didn't make the cut, Mbuli adds: "It's part of football. "We always say to players not to take it to the heart because if they take it to the heart they may not recover.