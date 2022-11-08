Hello my good people… hope your weekend was better than mine. As much as I’m against the World Cup scandalously happening bang in the middle of the season, I say bring it on! Put a stop to the torture of watching a Chelsea side floundering.

Give key players a chance to recover from injury and reset for the restart. There were a couple of real stinkin’ results this weekend, Everton losing 2-0 to Leicester at Goodison, United getting done at Villa Park and Spurs losing at home to Liverpool, but as with last week, Chelsea’s loss really took the biscuit performance-wise. It was an unusual goal that decided the derby (against Arsenal). Could call it scrappy, but the old cliché of the scoreline not telling the story couldn’t be better illustrated. The Blues were second best everywhere on the pitch, gutless and lacking invention.

Over the last couple of decades Chelsea have generally bullied the Gunners… men against boys, but this was a beating that will have knocked Graham Potter’s bollox right up into his stomach. Worse than the thrashing at Brighton last week. Conversely, Mikel Arteta will be growing in belief after taking points with such ease. Annoying Antics: Mikel Arteta However, were they that good? Well, they hardly made Edouard Mendy work and Chelsea were useless, but there were moments, especially in tight situations where their one-touch football was glorious. Granit Xhaka, my candidate for best-improved player this season, again set an example for his young teammates. Despite the strong physical edge that worked its way into the game (which historically has often proved Arsenal’s undoing) there was an air of ‘fight’ permeating through the team. Can they go all the way?

Unlikely… perhaps they’ll strengthen in January, but their biggest problem is Manchester City, who, despite a mild performance and 94th minute winner have (for me) everything set to run away with the title. The North-Londoners will have a good season and maybe pick up a cup, but as we all know, nobody remembers second, (third or fourth). A word has to be said about Arteta, his antics on the side of the pitch really are f*****g annoying, screaming at officials, trying to get players carded, throwing his arms around like a psychotic Mr Bean.

He’s not winning much love out there. A bit like Jurgen Klopp who’s morphed into an angry old auntie. He’s like that given-up-on-life bloke who sits in the same seat in some crusty old bar thinking about his life regrets while washing down pints of ale. I miss the straight talking, smiling, clown! Back to Manchester and it’s hard to understand what the hell is going on in Erik ten Hag’s mind? Useless Captain: Manchester ace Ronaldo, right I just don’t get it? He sidelines Ronaldo, then punishes him for walk-gate, only to stick the skipper’s band on his arm on Saturday? He’s a useless captain.

Doesn’t run hard, complains, makes embarrassing gestures to his teammates and it was no different at Villa on Sunday. Totally ineffective. Unai Emery’s first game in charge couldn’t have been any sweeter. The Villains came out the blocks firing. United reminded me of Chelsea, just not at the races. Ten Hag called the performance “unacceptable” but surely, just once, he needs to accept some responsibility. If only Sir Alex would give him a stinging slap on his shiny head. So that’s it then people, one more week of fixtures before we transport ourselves into the weird world of football in the desert…