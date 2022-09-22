The Springboks will take the field against Argentina on Saturday with a player who has not worn the national team’s No.10 jumper in 14 years - Frans Steyn. In fact, that match against Italy at Newlands in 2008 was the only time Steyn donned the famous jumper.

The Springbok management team, however, had an emergency with Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse out injured, and Elton Jantjies released from the squad because of personal reasons. All of a sudden the Boks sat with a big problem. YOUNGSTER: Jordan Hendrikse It’s a problem that could have been prevented, as the only other flyhalf they worked with this year is injured Bulls pivot Johan Goosen.

When I say worked with, I mean a player who was in camp with them and one who studied their calls and knows their plays. Goosen was part of the original group for the British and Irish Lions series and while he was injured, got to know the playbook. So when they had an emergency, they were never going to bring someone in from the cold. And that’s why it’s important for the Boks to blood a new pivot on their end-of-year tour to the UK. With the United Rugby Championship currently underway, here are some guys who will be out to prove their worth.

Manie Libbok (Stormers) The 25-year-old had a superb season for the Stormers last year, after less-than-successful stints at the Bulls and the Sharks. Having put himself on the map in the Cape, he will undoubtedly be studied closely by opposition teams this season and how he handles that could be telling.

Libbok is a bit more experienced than most of the other candidates and with the World Cup a year away, this could play in his favour. EXPERIENCED: Johan Goosen has the knowhow, but is injury-prone Johan Goosen (Bulls) Goosen is currently injured and just looking at the bigger picture, probably shouldn’t be in this conversation.

In his absence, Chris Smith has become a solid pivot for the Bulls and some might even see him as a strong contender. Not yours truly though. Goosen has played 13 Tests for the Boks and was part of the squad at the start of the year. It’s his experience that gives the 30-year-old, who has an all-round pivot game, a big shot at cracking the nod. But can he stay injury-free?

TESTED: Jaden Hendrikse Next Gen Someone once said if they’re good enough, they’re old enough. And that’s why, if the Springbok management team is bold enough, they could rope in one of the world class youngsters in the country. Hier’s hulle: Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse’s little brother Jordan, 21, has been wearing the Lions jumper for a while now. A regular starter means he has a good opportunity to make an impression and consistent good performances could see him become the top young pivot in the country by the end of the year.

But in Cape Town, a youngster by the name of Sacha Mngomezulu, 20, will have something to say about that. Mngomezulu, already a URC winner with the Stormers, is not only a leader of men, but has the allround game that will make any coach proud. Solid performances for the Stormers this year, could see the Junior Boks captain graduate to the senior team quicker than you can say peh. With the Stormers playing in two European competitions, they will rotate their squad this year, so he will get the start. Once he gets those opportunities, go out and grab it with both hands. Before Mngomezulu, though, it was Kade Wolhuter who had the Kaap aan die gons with his talents at 10. Wolhuter, 21, battled with injury last season and probably lost some ground on Mngomezulu. If you’re a Stormers fan, you’ll be hoping these two men can push each other to greatness this season. Wolhuter has to stay injury-free to remain in contention as one of SA’s top upcoming talents. FITS AND SPURTS: Sharks Curwin Bosch Kanse ammr Skraal