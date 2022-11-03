The next generation of Springbok stars are ready to take over from the incumbents and I believe post-France 2023, we’re in for a real treat in terms of talent coming through. And that’s why I tip my hat to the Bok management for the players they selected to go on their European tour with them - especially those in the SA ‘A’ squad.

We’ve already seen the likes of Evan Roos, Jaden Hendrikse, Canaan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse among others stepping up to confirm their involvement in the Green and Gold after the next World Cup. But it doesn’t stop there. A scan through the names in the SA ‘A’ side has me excited. We’ve spoken at length about Sacha Mngomezulu, so I will park his name this week.

Sacha Mngomezulu. Picture: BackpagePix Equally exciting is the name of Henco van Wyk. Undoubtedly the rookie of the tournament in the United Rugby Championship to date, Van Wyk has been one of the stars for the Lions at outside centre. Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen described him in an interview with the Citizen earlier this week as: “He’s good isn’t he? What I like about him is his character and his willingness to fight…

“[He’s] tough, quick, he’s the full package.” The full package indeed. At 21, Van Wyk is a former Junior Springbok Player of the Year and with his natural talent both on attack and defence, will be a shot in for the big prize in years to come.

Staying in the backs and also in the midfield, Stormers teen sensation Suleiman Hartzenberg is another player who looks like he will have years in the Green and Gold. Suleiman Hartzenberg action We’ve already seen him carve open defenders on the wing for the Stormers and getting this exposure at the age of 19, will undoubtedly prep him for the world post next year’s World Cup. Up front, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 21, is a mannetjie who has played both hooker and loosehead for the Bulls this year.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls etch) Bulls director Jake White was quoted by Sport24 in 2020 as saying of a then-19-year-old Wessels: “This is my first formal media conference at Loftus and I want to tell you guys from the outset that this guy reminds me of Os du Randt. “He will become a Springbok. There’s no doubt in my mind.” From a man who coached Os to World Cup glory, there is no reason for me to add more to that.

Also in the front row there is Andre-Hugo Venter - son of former Springbok flanker Andre. At 21 he’s already had a couple of seasons with the Stormers and is slowly gaining enough experience to be tested at the highest level. There are a number of other names like former Junior Springbok captain Phepsi Buthelezi, 23, that come to mind when it comes to the future of Springbok rugby. But I’ve highlighted these three as those to watch on their tour of the UK, with the first match being played next Thursday against Munster.