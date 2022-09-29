With the Rugby Championship done and dusted, it’s time to sit back and take stock of what we’ve just witnessed. South Africa finished second to New Zealand, after winning four out of their six matches - the same amount as the All Blacks.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe believes France are favourites to win the World Cup next year, and after watching this year’s Rugby Championship, I have to agree with him that the balance of rugby power is shifting somewhat to the north. Having said that, you’d be silly to bet against the All Blacks and the Boks. Anyway, here are five takeaways from this season’s southern hemisphere showpiece.

GREAT OP EIGHT: Ace loosie Jasper Wiese 1 SA’S GOT TALENT If you didn’t know it already, you know it now - SA’s got talent, and heaps of it. Two of the stars that broke through this campaign is teen sensation Canan Moodie, who made his debut on the right wing and looked more than at home in the No.14 jersey in the last three games for South Africa and No.8 Jasper Wiese.

Consider that South Africa have Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse also in the running in for the right wing position, the 19-year-old Moodie from Paarl is in some serious company. But he’s already proven that he can play at the highest level, and I reckon he will do so for years to come. The other rookie who really enhanced his reputation is Jasper Wiese. At 26, he is not the youngest in the team, but considering that last season’s United Rugby Championship Player of the Season, Evan Roos, is also pushing for the position owned by Duane Vermeulen, Wiese battled the odds to get his hands on the No.8 jersey. And following his performances of late, it will be difficult for anyone - even Thor - to take it away from him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Faf De Klerk (@fafster09) 2 This Bok coach will drop you Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was the perfect example of the Springbok management team not giving two cents about reputation. De Klerk is now in the shadow of Jaden Hendrikse, who perhaps started the year as fourth-choice scrumhalf behind the aforementioned, Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies.

Hendrikse, who can also count as one of section mentioned above about the finds of the season, fits the Bok mould perfectly and at the age of 22, still has a number of years ahead of him in the Green and Gold. As for De Klerk, he will have to show his mettle at the end of the year, where the Springboks will get to put all their players on display as the squad will include a SA ‘A’ touring party. The same goes for Cheslin Kolbe on the wing, if he wants to keep hold of his No.14 jersey.

COMPLETE TEN: Damian Willemse 3 Damian Willemse is a 10 The man has starred in every position you have played him in, and after 23 Tests I reckon the 24-year-old is ready to where I think he wants to play - flyhalf. Forgot the “I will play wherever the team needs me” - brilliant, and you did. But after being played at fullback and centre, Willemse has seen enough of the game from a different perspective to know exactly what is required of him at flyhalf.

And with Handre Pollard not exactly setting the world alight, the time is now for Willemse to wear the Bok No.10 jersey. HOOK, LINE AND SINKER: Malcolm Marx 4 MARX MUST START In Bongi Mbonambi, the Springboks have a solid hooker who will do his job well. In Malcolm Marx they have a player who many would argue has no equal in the world.

His ability to disrupt breakdown ball is what makes him an unique machine that SA need right from the start. Admittedly lineout-throwing has been an issue with him in the past, but there were signs of improvement in the Rugby Championship. While it’s understandable that they want Mbonambi’s solidity at the start, Marx has proven himself to be a very capable starter. Alongside fellow Bomb Squad member Steven Kitshoff and tighthead Frans Malherbe in the front row, the Boks won the last three games in the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pieter-Steph Du Toit (@pieterstephdutoit) 5 Bench the ou manne Pieter-steph du Toit, Jesse Kriel, Duane Vermeulen and Willie le Roux are beginning to look lank in die tand in the Green and Gold. Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying they should be kicked out of the squad completely - I do believe they still have a role to play in the squad.