I was so happy when the Proteas smashed England at Lord’s the other day, I can’t even begin to explain it. For cricket reasons. Five-day cricket is what the game is about - a true test of skill with bat and ball in hand. To my mind, it’s real cricket.

The T20 game, in my books, is a money-making slogfest for those looking to make a quick buck and want to attend sporting events for the party rather than the sport. I suppose those are the people the money-men in charge of sport want to target. For the sporting purist, Test cricket’s contest between bat and ball is the ultimate.

That’s why when England started talking about Bazball, het ek drip-drip my broek begin natmaak. Test cricket is not a place for a slogfest. And that’s why I was so glad when South Africa - with pure, calculated cricket, smashed the Poms at the home of cricket to remind the hosts what the game is about.