Those of you who are old enough will always remember PJ Powers’ rendition of World in Union, Joost van der Westhuizen, Jonah Lomu, Nelson Mandela and Francois Pienaar. As I write this, the images of an 11-year-old wide-eyed boy watching history in the making at the 1995 World Cup flickers in my head. Distant memory.

So when Muller du Plessis said they would like to replicate the team of 1995 by winning a World Cup in the Sevens tournament in the Mother City, it stirred those emotions again. LAST HURRAH: Boss Neil Powell I never thought of it like that - the Blitzboks going out to become only the second South African team to win a World Cup on home soil. The XVs team did it in 1995, the cricket team failed in 2003 and the soccer team realistically never went for gold in 2010. Coach Neil Powell’s Commonwealth winners have a good chance of winning gold this weekend. And with the coach leaving the team for the Sharks at the end of this tournament’s final whistle, veteran Cecil Afrika and his teammates will be keen to make it a special one.

So what can we look forward to at Cape Town Stadium? Let’s dig a little deeper. MAGIC: Francois Pienaar in 1995 Format

The big dogs skip the first round and only enter at the Round of 16 stage. That means South Africa will face the winner of Friday’s match between Germany and Chile later that night at 7.03pm. Winning that match will set up a possible quarterfinal showdown with England on Saturday. The semifinals and final (8.54pm) will be played on Sunday.

To win the tournament, South Africa only have to win four matches.



🗓 September 9-11

🏟 Cape Town, South Africa

Australia

The current World Series champions are a dangerous outfit who can beat any team on their day. Blessed with a number of gifted players all over the park, Australia will face either Hong Kong or Uruguay in their Round of 16 clash tomorrow night. They look set to meet France in the quarterfinals and if they get through to the semifinals could face either USA or Fiji in the final four. New Zealand

Didn’t play at the start of the World Series because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. But the Kiwis regained their mojo slowly but surely and started to peak at the right time, winning the final leg of the Series in Los Angeles. A fan favourite in the Mother City, New Zealand have a tricky Round 16 opponent in either one of Scotland or Jamaica - most probably Scotland - before possibly facing Argentina in the quarters. If they get through that one, they could face hosts South Africa in the final four.

Winners of the last two World Cups, New Zealand have won three out of the seven tournaments played to date.

Fiji Always a threat on the Sevens circuit, Fiji finished third in the World Series after missing two rounds in Spain.

The two-time world champs, who last won the title in 2005, will be tough to beat at Cape Town Stadium and kick off their campaign against either Wales or Korea in the Round of 16. A possible quarterfinals clash with USA await them. If they get through that, they could face Australia in the semis. Plays to watch

Terry Kennedy (Ireland) Not from a usual powerhouse on the Sevens circuit, the 26-year-old Kennedy finished the World Series as the top try-scorer, touching down a total of 50 times as Ireland finished fifth. Blessed with pace, Kennedy has a lethal weapon in Sevens - gevaarlike acceleration and a good step. While Ireland may not be one of the favourites to win the tournament, he is certainly one to watch.

Corey Toole (Australia) THIS is one tool any team would love to have in their arsenal. Australia's Toole is not a player you can afford to give any space to - he WILL punish you. In a team where there are threats everywhere, Toole shone in the World Series and won the Impact Player in three tournaments in a row. The 22-year-old with his lekker haircut will most definitely entertain Cape fans.

The 22-year-old with his lekker haircut will most definitely entertain Cape fans. All the way to the cup final! 🏆



Kaminieli Rasaku (Fiji) Jerry Tuwai will be the name on the Fiji team sheet everyone will know, but take not of Rasaku as well.