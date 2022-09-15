In the court of law they say you are innocent until proven guilty. Now Elton Jantjies and Zeenat Simjee are not facing criminal charges for their alleged affair, but they should be given the same courtesy. Unless they come clean or the affair was confirmed, mense should be careful of what they say to the two.

Like Mark Alexander told Netwerk24 earlier in the week: “I don’t want to dig into anyone’s personal life because all the information is hearsay right now. It’s still just gossip…” He added of the anonymous source that broke the story to Rapport: “If people are so serious about what happened, they should go on the record about what they know.” OPTION: Stormers’ Manie Libbok Having said this, I do think it’s time to draw a line through the name of Jantjies when it comes to the Green and Gold.

On the field, the Boks won’t miss out on much without him in the mix. In Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse, they have two ready-made flyhalves. So if Jantjies is there to help prep the guys on a weekly basis, get in a more experienced starting No.10 who has handled big moments as a specialist flyhalf consultant. Morne Steyn would be the perfect guy. Not as a player, but in a coaching capacity as part of the “prep group”. If Jantjies is indeed a player who can turn on the magic like in his younger days, I believe Willemse now has enough experience to step up to be that guy.

SEASONED PRO: Johan Goosen So when you need a third flyhalf and you’re too afraid to bring in a newbie such as Manie Libbok or whoever, then the Bulls’ Johan Goosen is the perfect guy. But surely the Springboks can’t allow Jantjies to damage the brand any further. Arme Deon Davids had to field questions about this earlier in the week and said of the Springboks understanding the oath they take and knowing that they should be role models: “I can assure you that for all of us in this group, it’s a massive honour to be part of the Springbok team and we understand that we represent the whole of South Africa.

“With that comes responsibility and that responsibility is reflected in the oath the players take. That’s what we stand for and that’s how we want to do our jobs. “We know the Springbok team belongs to everyone.” Some of you will know that I have written in the past about the Bok culture and how it concerns me to see Rassie Erasmus partying up a storm on Twitter. I also said the Boks shouldn’t take Eben Etzebeth to the World Cup after the hele gerollery in Langebaan.

But Jantjies is a repeat offender and that’s why I think it’s time to scratch him from the squad book. Just from memory, I recall him being taken out of the Lions squad for a match against the Stormers not too long ago. Some digging shows that was in 2019, when he broke team protocol and reportedly had an altercation with teammates.