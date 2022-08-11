Win or lose at Ellis Park on Saturday, as a South African and a big fan of the oval ball, I think it’s time for New Zealand Rugby to be brave and show Ian Foster the exit door. Sorry “Fozzy”, I believe that’s what people in the Lang of the Long White Cloud call him - never met the guy - but the rugby world deserves a better All Blacks team.

I expected the All Blacks to come out guns blazing in last week’s Test against the Springboks at the Mbombela Stadium. I wanted them to be in our faces, show the world that they still have what it takes to really push the world champions all the way. But from where I was sitting, the All Blacks looked soft in all departments. Bar one or two moments in the match, they simply didn’t match the Springboks for the full 80 minutes. BOMBERMAN: Malcom Marx starts on the bench Whether it’s the doing of Foster or not, I don’t know. But something has to change and that usually starts at the top - not the assistants like they did when they got rid of John Plumtree and the other guy.

I’m not an All Blacks fan - never will be, I’m not the type to throw my jersey in the fire when my team is not doing well and then publicly announcing that I am now supporting another team. I much rather stick to my team and when it’s a national team, I obviously have no say in the matter so I support my own through thick and thin. Anyway, while not a fan I respect New Zealand rugby and want them to be strong, therefore I honestly feel their rugby bosses should consider bringing in Crusader Scott Robertson. Back in the day I looked at his Crusaders sides and couldn’t pinpoint real superstars - post-Dan Carter-Richie McCaw. What they brought was a well-oiled machine and I think Robertson can bring the same mechanics to this All Blacks team.

SONDEBOK: coach Ian Foster Onto Saturday and the Springboks made five changes to their side and I know many fans were already puzzled by the omission of last week’s Man of the Match Malcolm Marx, who simply bossed the breakdown, from the starting XV on Tuesday. So when Bongi Mbonambi got injured in training, it was only natural that Marx would win promotion to the starting XV. But then they called up Joseph Dweba to start the Test instead. Luckily for the Boks Duane Vermeulen is back from injury replacing Jasper Wiese and should provide that presence at the breakdown the Boks got from Marx last week. It was one area the Springboks really dominated. My concern is just Vermeulen’s match fitness and his ability to be a constant menace in this department because of that.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see. With captain Siya Kolisi owning the No.6 jumper generally reserved for an out-and-out fetcher, having a hooker that can do that job in your team helps a lot. And with that move and Vermeulen not being match-fit, I’d expect the All Blacks to target that area this week. Surely, though, Nienaber and his coaching team have a plan up their sleeves if it looks like they are losing the battle.

While Jaden Hendrikse coming in for Faf de Klerk is not much of a change considering he basically started last week, it’s the inclusion of Jesse Kriel in place of the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse that raised a few eyebrows. Certainly not a like-for-like replacement for Arendse, Kriel is a steady defender and should hold his own if the All Blacks stick with Caleb Clarke. But the Boks do lose some flair out wide, telling me they will allow New Zealand to run themselves moeg at Ellis Park by peppering them with kicks.