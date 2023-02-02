Rondebosch could be forgiven for thinking that their Western Province Premier League fixture against Ottoman last week would end in their fourth tie of the season. Ottoman, chasing 256 for victory were on the cusp of victory at 252/8, with SA U19 player Mikaeel Prince unbeaten on 114.

Trying to finish the game in style, Prince wanted to go big and was clean bowled by Eduard Visser. Medium pacer Ali Akbar Shaik then took the last wicket to give his team victory by two runs. Earlier Jesse Christiansen (109*) starred with the bat for Bosch. Ottoman travel to Durbanville this week and with their strong batting line up could surprise the home team.

Log leaders WPCC host a UWC side riding the crest of the wave at the moment following five wins on the trot. Newcomer to the side Protea batter Zubayr Hamza has fortified their ranks and Kai Curran is also kookwater, both scored half centuries when they klapped Rylands by 132 runs last week. So a moerse stryd is in the offing. Claremont, who have crept up to second place on the log, should edge out Green Point at home. Their batting has been solid, with captain Josh Breed shining with bat and ball in their massive 139-run win over Cape Town. Brackenfell and Bellville, meanwhile, will be desperate for the log points when they clash in a relegation-zone battle.

In the First Division A log leaders Milnerton could find the going tough against Avendale, who beat beat Vics by five wickets last week. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS WP Premier League

Claremont beat Cape Town by 139 runs. Claremont 239/5 (Matthew de Villiers 86, Daniel Smith 48, Josh Breed 45*) Cape Town 100 (Fletcha Middleton 29; Josh Breed 4/12, Harlan Greig 3/20).

Durbanville beat Bellville by 7 wickets. Bellville 171 (Quin van Oordt 54; Jody Lawrence 3/27) Durbanville 173/3 (Jean Strydom 54, Ruben Senekal 52).

Green Point beat Kraaifontein by 4 wickets Kraaifontein 163 (Dale Campbell 57; Guy Sheena 4/35, Saul Anstey 3/30) Green Point 164/6 (Gareth Roderick 63*).

Rondebosch beat Ottoman by 2 runs Rondebosch 255/5 (Jesse Christensen 109*, Sean Hendriek 61) Ottoman 253 (Mikaeel Prince 114, Mujahid Isaacs 50).

UWC beat Rylands by 132 runs UWC 275/7 (Kai Curran 72, Zubayr Hamza 59, Mujahid Toffar 49) Rylands 143/5 (Zaid Allie 51*, Taahir Teladia 52*; Imraan Philander 3/16).

WPCC beat Brackenfell by 120 runs WPCC 231/7 (Gavin Kaplan 89; Philip Kleynhans 3/50) Brackenfell 111 (Luke Petersen 3/33).

WP 1st Division A UCT beat Vikings by 7 wickets, NGCC beat Kuilsrivier by 136 runs, Milnerton beat Gugulethu by 4 wickets, Pinelands beat Strandfontein by 34 runs, Avendale beat Victoria by 5 wickets, UCT beat NGCC by 8 wickets. WEEKEND’S FIXTURES