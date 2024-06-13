The Hawks have closed the net on an alleged abalone syndicate arresting eight people across the Western Cape accused of smuggling perly worth over R37 million. Koobadran Naidoo pic supplied Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, says the Serious Organized Crime Investigation team in George arrested seven suspects between the ages of 45 and 65 years old and the charge sheet includes a local company used for the operations, Kaiden Logistics CC.

Jacob Arendse. Picture: supplied “The seven suspects were arrested in the Cape Peninsula, Overberg and Hassequa areas. The criminal grouping was mainly operating in the Western Cape and Gauteng Provinces. Jianxian Wu. Picture: supplied “All seven suspects including the company will be facing charges of the transportation, illegal storage of abalone, operating an illegal fish processing establishment and for the illegal exporting of abalone. Jerome Jacobs. Picture: supplied “Furthermore, the suspects will also be charged in terms of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act for money laundering and for managing the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.”

Marius Robyn Hendricks pic supplied Hani says investigators received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the eighth suspect and traced him to his home in Britz in the North West. “The accused, Jianxian Wu, was then transported to George to make his first appearance at the George Regional Court on 21 May and returned to court this week joined by his co accused.” Francois Visser Hani says the inception of the investigation in 2016 a total of 25.3 tonnes of abalone were seized from the suspects. worth over R37 million.