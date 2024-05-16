Diva Salome is making headlines of another kind these days as the host of a brand new television show called Afhaak. The program will air in August on Via Channel 147 on DSTV.

This is such an inspiring story, knowing that Salome turned her life around when she stopped using drugs fourteen years ago. She says: “I have a new found love and respect for people in television, it’s not easy but we strive and make sure that we do the best we can do. This is also a way and a means to expand the brand to many more places nationally.” Salomé and Rosie (Wife) pic supplied “I am at a place in my life where I understand and know exactly what I want in life, despite the challenges, I’m at peace with everything.

“I can’t thank Tracey Lange enough for her love, support and encouragement and of course, I can’t thank my wife Rosie enough for all her support and understanding through this time. “When I am at home I make sure that my time is spent with my wife and son because of the hectic schedule that we have to follow.” The singer adds: “I am able to be myself throughout this experience and this works big time in my favour. So if there are people who really want to have their love story told to the world, I am but a vessel through this God-given platform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salome 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@salomedamonjohansen) The wedding show is a docu-reality series that follows the journeys of couples getting ready to tie the knot. Salome shared this news with me last year, before breaking it on social media. I am very proud of her and wish her the very best with this new journey.