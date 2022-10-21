The T20 World Cup is the most unpredictable of cricket tournaments. In seven previous editions, we’ve had six different champions.

The short format is a shootout and whoever is quickest on the draw, wins. It will be no different this time around. You just have to look at the qualifying tournament for the Super 12 group stage to see how competitive this game has become.

Sri Lanka barely scraped into the main section of the tournament alongside The Netherlands in a pool with Namibia and the UAE. The 2014 champs will join Group 1. And this morning, two-time champions West Indies had to give Ireland a proper pak in their group to have an unlikely shot at a third title. The two top teams in the qualifiers will complete the final Super 12 groups.

Who knows, we may even see a new champion claim the title. So let’s look at the Super 12 groups so long. Group 1

Afghanistan Key Men: Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman LOWLY Afghanistan bring a genuine unknown factor to the tournament.

But they have been consistent in constantly improving. Skipper Mohammad Nabi is a seasoned campaigner and star allrounder. His seam can trouble any batter and he will be a threat down the order too. Top-order batter Hazratullah Zazai is explosive and with an average of 32, he is not to be sniffed at. If he can cope with the pace of the Aussie tracks, he could be a dangerous customer. His best is an impressive 162 not out.

Australia KEY MEN: Dave Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell Big things will be expected from the hosts and holders with their star names.

Dave Warner and Steve Smith are in the mix at the top of the batting order with skipper Aaron Finch. Josh Hazlewood leads a fiery pace attack, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins being stars in their own right, alongside top spinner Adam Zampa. Joker in the pack, Glenn Maxwell can win a game on his eie on his day.

England Key MEN: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan England come in stacked with a klomp gevaarlike ysters.

Jos Buttler stars in a batting lineup that includes Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan. STAR POWER: Ben Stokes in England’s main man And that’s not even counting captain Ben Stokes. The star of the show, he is the Poms’ main man. And should he be at his best, it’s tough to see who is gonna stop England again with this team dominating limited-overs cricket for the past five years or so. New Zealand

KEY MEN: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Trent Boult Always the dark horses, New Zealand have the class to be champions. Pipped in both last year’s final and the 2019 50-overs decider, Kane Williamson and his manne may have a point to prove.

Once again, they will hope to stiek uit wild with Martin Guptill and Devon Conway as the foundation. DARK HORSES: Williamson leads the Black Caps They have a klompie big hitters and their attack is as dangerous as any on show in Oz. Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be a menace on the fastest wickets Down Under.

Group 2 South Africa KEY MEN: Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj

Let’s be real for a minute. It’s World Cup time and we all know what that means for South African cricket teams. Written off by almal, inside and outside of the country, there is next-to-zero expectation for this team. But this is a gang of quality stars, whether they are led by Temba Bavuma or not.

If the skipper and a paar big-name performers win some big moments – something they have been struggling with – then they can compete with the best. So let’s just see what happens. Pakistan

KEY MEN: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan PAKISTAN have to be considered one of the favourites, with a batting lineup that is sure to strike fear into opponents. In Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, they have two of the top three in the ICC batters’ ranking for the format and that’s not even including another star man, Fakhar Zaman.

BEST OF THE BEST: Pakistan batter Babar Azam On the bowling front, paceman Shaheen Afridi is a constant threat and leggie Shadab Khan has been on the up. With their archrivals India in the same group, we should see the best of them early in the tournament. India

Key MEN: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah The powerhouse of the game, they swatted the Proteas aside in their recent series. But that was on their home turf. And India will be under pressure to perform from Day One with over a billion fans at home.

They all of the talent to win a second title, with megastar Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav all capable of banking big runs and an attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. And allrounder Hardik Pandya has to rank up there with Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh as one of India’s most complete players. Bangladesh

KEY MEN: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman BANGLADESH have proven that in this format, they cannot be underestimated. With skipper and top-ranked Shakib Al Hasan, they have a bonafide star of the 20-over game.