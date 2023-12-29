It’s almost 2024! Families gathered around their tables on Christmas Day and enjoyed their leg of lamb, soutvleis, some enjoyed gammon or curries, followed by their favourite desserts such as trifle, peppermint tart and so much more.

Mense really loved the Christmas mood this year and the leftovers, like every year, were enjoyed on Boxing Day. And this means we are now ready to celebrate and ring in the New Year of 2024. Oujaaraand is around the corner and so is Tweede Nuwe Jaar!

I’m happy to announce that our heritage, culture and tradition will be out in full force and the ouens are going to jol in the streets of Cape Town. Oujaaraand will bring in the Nagtroepe and this will start at Cape Town City Hall, from where the bands will walk from Darling Street into Adderley Street, turning up into Wale Street and ending in Rose Street in Bo-Kaap. Stalls will fill the streets in Bo-Kaap, so be ready for a jammed packed feel-good evening with instruments creating the right atmosphere in the CBD.

For troupes like Young West Ministers Sporting Club aka the Westies, this will be their first time walking the streets with their brand-new identity. This team was established earlier this year and they are already 500 members strong. Their spokesperson Baydu Adams says: “It’s an exciting time for debutants, we are extremely excited to be a part of it all. Westies, as we are affectionately known, consists of younger members, who have a love and affinity to Malay choirs and minstrels.

LOOKING FORWARD: Baydu Adams is excited for Westies’ debut. Picture supplied “We’ve decided to hit the streets with our club colours blue, white, green and grey, and for those who want to join or purchase a tracksuit, they can do so by speaking to the treasurer Saadick Kahaar on 079 852 6062. “They can also visit at his residence or at the clubhouse at 196 Schaapkraal Road, Schaapkraal. There are various sizes available. For kids between 5 and 14 years the price is R290, and adults extra small to XXXL will pay R570.” The team is scheduled to perform at the Keep the Dream Malay Choir Board competition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 20 January 2024.

The Westies believe now is the perfect platform for them to break the ice and get into the swing of things before the competition commences. Member Riyaad Gaideen says: “Brotherhood and respect is of utmost importance to us, together with upholding our culture and traditions.” KEY: Respect is vital for Riyaad Gaideen. Picture supplied For more info on the apparel or if you’d like to host the Young West Ministers on Oujaaraand, feel free to contact Saadick on the number above, Riyaad on 073 031 0862 or Abdullah on 082 519 8275.

We’d better look out for these new kids on the block! With so many requests to perform all over the Cape, they have to finalise their routine for the day. Many teams will leave their clubhouses at around 2pm on Sunday and from there they will move to the different tafels on the Cape Flats to perform for the people. On the list is the Lentegeur cultural hot spot, thereafter they will make their way to the main route in the CBD.