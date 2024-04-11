The Children’s Hospital Trust is the organisation responsible for raising funds for the famous Red Cross Children’s War Memorial hospital in Athlone. This hospital has been a part of every Capetonian’s life in some way or another.

If not you, then someone you know or are related to has been helped by this fantastic world-renowned medical institute. The trust celebrates 30 years of impact, and has called for donations to raise much needed funds for the hospital. To mark this milestone the Trust has embarked on a new journey where they are looking to raise R3 million to buy machinery needed to literally keep kids alive.

They need big machines to save little lives. Specialist medical equipment is indispensable for child health as it addresses the unique needs of young patients. From neonatal incubators to paediatric imaging tools, these devices enable accurate diagnostics and precise treatments. The Children’s Hospital Trust turns 30 years old pic supplied However a significant challenge arises from limited lifespan of equipment, necessitating replacements or upgrades every 5-10 years.

Sadly, recent austerity measures and budget cuts across the health sector have forced public hospitals to make difficult decisions, leading to substantial reductions in equipment budgets in order to preserve funds for staffing. This poses a critical dilemma, as maintaining up-to-date equipment is crucial for optimal paediatric care. Three critical pieces of equipment essential for ensuring optimal child health outcomes are a flexible endoscopy system, high frequency oscillating ventilator and lung function machines.

My greatest desire is to one day be able to afford to purchase a ventilator for a hospital. I think I will start saving now because these things cost a pretty penny. Awful: Horrible to see damage caused by wild weather. Picture supplied One ventilator will set you back R1.7 million, but it is an essential piece of equipment as these machines save lives on a daily basis.

When our own children are struck with pneumonia, lung disease in preterm babies, bleeding in the lungs and other illnesses brought on by the cold winter months, only then do we realise the importance of this technology. This machine ensures critical patients have the best possible chance of survival. Right now two of the five ventilators at Red Cross have reached the end of their life, requiring urgent replacement.

Slamat: On Wednesday thousands gathered at Masjid Al Haram in Makkah for the Eid prayers. Picture supplied For more information on how you can help support the Children’s Hospital trust visit childrenshospitaltrust.org.za/donate, WhatsApp 0712244777 or call 0216867860. Rest assured that 100% of your donations will go towards the critical equipment project at Red Cross.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and many other countries in the northern hemisphere did not sight the new moon for Shawwal on Monday night which means they fasted on Tuesday and celebrated Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday. Yesterday millions of mense gathered at Masjid Al Haram in Makka for the Eid prayers, signalling the end of the holy month of Ramadaan. Today it is our turn here in South Africa.

Muslims begin the day partaking in mass prayer services, many starting from 30 minutes to an hour after sunrise, where they praise Allah. After mosque, we go around to family, neighbours and friends to greet, many visit the graveyards to say salaam to the dearly departed, and all this is usually followed by a lavish lunch and delicious afternoon tea. But it is not like this for everyone, although there are many organisations who feed the needy on Eid.

I can tell you that this has been the greatest Ramadaan of my life, where I’ve been involved with some charity organisations. It was a sad reality as I stared into the eyes of hungry and sickly children, who felt seen and validated by a simple offering of food. Being a part of what makes an impactful difference is the real reason we exist. I have seen more than 50 children in the last 15 days where every child lost one or both parents.

Some of these poor kids were left in dirt bins by drug addicted parents, there were children who were taken away from their abusive parents, some were just abandoned by parents who couldn’t handle the reality of having to nurture and care for their offspring, and then there are some of these children who lost their parents to illness or an accidental death. All of them were between the ages of 2 and 17 years old. Meanwhile, while we are known as the Cape of Storms, it was really gut wrenching to see huge trucks and caravans being blown over bridges by gale force winds.

Roof sheets went flying, giant trees were uprooted and rocks came tumbling down mountain sides. And then came the torrential rain. Let this serve us all as a reminder that tomorrow is never promised. Let us keep in our prayers the victims, those who lost a loved one, their homes and belongings and have to start from scratch.