In line with the nationwide 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the Children’s Hospital Trust has launched its “It Takes a Village” campaign to strengthen its Child Protection services. South Africa annually observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children from 25 November to 10 December.

The World Health Organisation has themed this year’s global campaign “Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”. The “It Takes a Village” campaign aims to raise R250 000 for the Child Protection unit service at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. This forms part of an R8.9 million project dedicated to strengthening Child Protection Services at the largest children’s hospital in sub-Saharan Africa. The hospital’s Social Work Department handles an average of 500 child protection cases annually.

The hospital’s Child Protection Improvement Project coordinator Dr Fatima Khan says: “Building a sanctuary of safety and comfort for children isn’t just a project; it’s a promise we uphold at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital. Together, through the Child Protection Project, we craft a haven where every child finds solace, strength and a nurturing embrace.” Dr Khan said the hospital sees all forms of abuse on a daily basis. She adds: “A large percentage is physical abuse. We see lots of traumatic head injuries in smaller babies, broken bones and occasionally burn injuries. We have noted an increase in sexual abuse and neglect.”