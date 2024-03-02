Pics: Tariq Paulse The Cape car scene has grown in many directions over the past decade or so, yet Bobby Nitro always appreciates those events that take it back to its roots.

Those roots are car shows on school fields, intended to raise the much-needed funds to support our kids’ educations. Last weekend’s show at Eben Donges High in Kraaifontein was one of these, and what is extra special about this event is that the matriculants themselves participated in the organisation. Reece Williams, one of those matriculants, says: “My expectations were high even though there was a lot of doubt from the educators about some aspects of the event.

“In my opinion the day turned out to be amazing, and the school kids are already asking for another one. I’m just happy that everyone showed up because without the cars, nothing would have been possible.” CLASS (From left to right): Lucy Heyns and event organisers Liam Samson and Reece Williams TOP PRIZE: Winner Lucy Heyns’ Polo 6, top centre Of course, there are nerves coming into a show like this, especially when so much effort goes in, but Reece, showing the power of her passion for the car scene, adds: “I wasn’t that nervous because it’s something I love and if that’s the case I’m confident about it.” Matriculant Liam Samson, who also played a crucial role, shares the nerve-wracking process of finding sponsors and making sure that the clubs would stiek uit. Liam says: “We had clubs like Bad Apples, NvUS and Team Soft Life coming through and, despite minor hiccups, the day unfolded smoothly. Big Boy Customs pulled in with their low cabbies and the crowd went bos.”

Liam does mention that there were some complaints from neighbours after some high- revving at the end of the day, but that the madness was soon over. These things do happen at events, you can’t hold back the adrenalin rush after all. Liam expressed gratitude to sponsors, including Cape Town Stance, Cape Town Stance Mobile Car Wash, and Grounded Art Importers. The event was MC’ed by the legendary Anwar Daniels, a stalwart of the scene for many years now.

Liam adds: “The crowd went mad when they saw Anwar holding the mic.” The Cape car scene has grown in many directions over the past decade or so, yet Bobby Nitro writes that he always appreciates those events that take it back to its roots. BLOU-N AWAY: Old-school vibes brought to you by Cape Town Stance Lucy Heyns of Team Soft Life, winner of the Best Static category with her plat Polo 6 on coilovers, shared her perspective on the show. When asked about the feeling of being present at the show, Lucy said: “To me, it’s not always about being at a car show, but giving back to the community.”