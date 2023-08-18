If there’s one thing that Bobby Nitro notices about our local motorsport heroes, it must be their attention to safety and keeping the go-fast antics to the track. Actually there are a few things, but this one is relevant right now.

Fans might go to the track and try to emulate their track heroes but, and Bobby can say this for sure, the last thing they want is for their fans to speed on our public roads. The art of motorsport is to do “unsafe” activities in a safe zone. And that excludes the road.