When we talk about alcohol and roads, most often we think about the danger and, dare I say, stupidity of driving under the influence. But that is certainly not the only danger. Walking the roads under the influence of alcohol is equally as dangerous.

There are some unhelpful beliefs, one of which is that pedestrians have unconditional right of way on the road. While this might be theoretically true, in reality it makes no sense to walk as if drivers must be on the alert for you.