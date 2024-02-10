Bobby Nitro did get an invitation to this grand cabbie spectacle, but unfortunately it was a bit of a stretch.
However, another 130 000-odd enthusiasts did make it to the 48th edition of the Retromobile show in Paris last weekend.
After a jaw-dropping parade through the streets, the three pavilions were propvol of choice automobiles from select marques and traders in rare collectibles.
There was a zone for living heritage companies that preserve motoring history, with the Conservation Award going to a 1903 Mercedes Simplex HP 60 that has remained in the same family for 121 years.
The poster child of the show had to be the MG EX181, with a Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic and two Ferrari GTOs delighting the fans.
Several driving legends attended, including Jacky Ickx and Stephane Peterhansel. Bobby is disappointed on missing out on this one and hopes that next year, he’ll be in luck.