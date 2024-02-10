Bobby Nitro did get an invitation to this grand cabbie spectacle, but unfortunately it was a bit of a stretch. However, another 130 000-odd enthusiasts did make it to the 48th edition of the Retromobile show in Paris last weekend.

After a jaw-dropping parade through the streets, the three pavilions were propvol of choice automobiles from select marques and traders in rare collectibles. There was a zone for living heritage companies that preserve motoring history, with the Conservation Award going to a 1903 Mercedes Simplex HP 60 that has remained in the same family for 121 years. The poster child of the show had to be the MG EX181, with a Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic and two Ferrari GTOs delighting the fans.