Pictures by Tariq Paulse The world of Cape car enthusiasts is a bond forged through shared passions and a kwaai collective vision.

Such is the story of LowBros, a tight-knit group of 15 friends whose love for cabbies and “stance” brought them together as a family in 2023. The beginnings of LowBros goes back to a pivotal moment when Wade Phillips, the guy behind Wadeworxair, started bagging his friend’s cars. It was not only the vehicles that were transformed, the group also found a common purpose: to create a community centred around their cherished rides. So, a car crew was born.

For LowBros, lowering their cars isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a lifestyle choice driven by the belief that every vehicle just gets better when it’s dropped. The beauty of an air suspension systems is that rides can be adjusted their ride heights with a simple push of a button. But beyond the gleaming exteriors and customised interiors lies a deeper motivation – inspiring the next generation of car enthusiasts. When they display their cars at parkoffs and shows, the joy in the eyes of young fans fuels their passion.

Among the members are Luigi Kriel, who has found a level of satisfaction with his White VW Polo 6 on air, and Wade, who is eyeing a sleek transformation for his white Toyota RunX with plans for wheel upgrades and a sunroof installation. Clayed Wyngaard, the proud owner of the silver Polo AW, dreams of an interior overhaul and engine bay enhancements to match his boot display, and is thinking about a switch to 18 inch wheels for that coveted "fuller arch look".

In the world of LowBros, it’s not just about the cars; it’s about building a community fuelled by passion, creativity, and shared love for car culture. This is an ethos you’ll find in many of the crews in the Cape – it is what brings us together. Thanks goes out to Tariq Paulse, the content creator who called these friends with their kwaai cars for the shoot in Pelican Park. Of course, the kids in the community came out to peek at the kwaai karre. Tariq relates one of on the kid’s excited comments, saying that he said: “’n Lamborghini is kwaai uncle, daai kar wat soe maak ‘shu tu tu tu tu tu’.”