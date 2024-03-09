The Kia EV9 is revving up for a shot at glory as it secures a coveted spot as a top-three finalist in not one, but two categories for the upcoming 2024 World Car Awards. Positioned to compete for the prestigious titles of World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle, this kwaai all-electric cabbie has caught the attention of well, not petrolkoppe, we’d have to say kragkoppe, worldwide.

The World Car Awards has a panel of over 100 seasoned motoring journalists, and these people are picky, so the Kia EV9 is certainly earning its praise. Setting a new standard as the electric segment expands into the SUV market, the EV9 boasts a striking design combined with the versatility and legroom you get from a three-row car. It gets a firm nod from the science guys, with Popular Science magazine giving the cabbie a spot in its “2023 Best of What’s New” awards, with the editorial team commending Kia’s flagship for its inventive use of interior materials that perfectly align with the publication’s “10 Must-have Items” list.