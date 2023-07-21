You can learn a lot about a topic by talking to people. The Safely Home Survey of 2019 reveals some interesting attitudes around driving under the influence. By the way, it’s not about drunk driving anymore, it’s about drink driving.

The focus group reveals, especially the men in it, that they believe they modify their driving when drunk and actually drive more carefully. The men claim they don’t speed and are more vigilant. Now come on, that’s got to be a contradiction in terms because alcohol makes you less vigilant, not more.