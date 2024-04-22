Pics by Shahiem Bell When Bobby Nitro hears about a karkop with an VW Golf Mk1 known as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”, Bobby pricks up his ears.

The Mk1, as we can see on the streets of the Cape, is famous for getting the full treatment, with it being such a versatile car. And the Mk1 has left many a more flashy car standing at the robots, with the driver me ’n gedropte lip, and not the custom kind. Riaan Carollisen, 37, is one of these Mk1 fans. Residing in Bokmakierie, his love for cars started as a youngster with his uncle’s V6 Ford Cortina. Today he drives a 2009 VW Citi Golf GTS, which was the last year that these little gems were sold in South Africa.

Riaan says: “I’ve always loved a Mk1, it’s the looks that do it for me. A very good friend of mine has some very fast Mk1 Golfs, and I was fortunate to be involved with these cars. This is where the bug bit and I bought my first one back in September 2019. “It was a red and white Citi, but unfortunately due to personal reasons I could not complete that project. Fast forward to 2022, a friend of mine had this current Golf and I just had to have it.” Yoh: 20V 1.8-litre GT30 turbocharged engine. Picture supplied Riaan speaks about his years growing up, saying: “We grew up poor, so all myself and my friends spoke about was cars and modifications to cars”.

“That’s where the passion started, and the drive to work for his dreams. “Being able to change the appearance or performance of a vehicle has always interested me. I would go to car shows and race events and see someone’s passion showcased in their vehicle. That’s an awesome experience.” About that wolf in sheep’s clothing warning, Riaan admits that his Golf packs a massive punch, what with the forged engine – a 20-valve 1.8-litre bored out to two-litre capacity and GT30 turbocharger.

The trick with a cabbie like this, a sleeper as it is called, is to downplay the exterior. As such, Riaan has limited exterior mods to a set of 15-inch A-line Quest wheels. The interior is also stock, aside from some extra gauges to monitor the engine vitals. The audio system is also stock because, as Riaan says, “the turbo is music to my ears”.

Asked his opinion on the obvious popularity of the Mk1, Riaan says: “It’s a versatile vehicle. You can customise it to your personal taste. Whether its for sound-offs, stance, race or daily commutes, a Mk1 can do it all. Plus it doesn’t dent the pocket too much, and maintenance is just as inexpensive.” Low key: Min exterior mods. Picture supplied The sleeper vibe, that Riaan smaaks so much, is one element that brings him extra pleasure. It’s that moment at the robot, with the guy I the new cabbie to your left, and the Mk1 drops leaves him at a standstill.