Helllo everyone! To follow up on last week’s lekker coconut bakes, this week I am featuring recipes using different forms of coconut in cooking.

This one ingredient can completely change the taste of a dish, elevating all the flavours. One of my favourite curry recipes (see my cashew and coconut curry recipe) uses a very different technique of cooking. Fine desiccated coconut is dry roasted with spices in a hot pan, allowing all the natural flavours and oils of the coconut and spices to infuse and roast.

This forms the base of your curry and once the curry simmers, the coconut cooks and melts away, allowing the gravy to thicken and creating the most divine thick masala. Also, if you are looking for a dairy-free option to yoghurt and fresh cream in cooking, coconut milk and coconut cream work as a great substitute. Coconut milk and cream are also one of the main ingredients in most of the ever-trending Thai foods. Most Thai dishes have a subtle to intense coconut flavour.

In fact, most Thai foods are made up of five core ingredients. These are veg, chillies, fish sauce, fresh herbs and coconut milk. The milk adds flavour, sweetness and depending on the dish, the correct consistency. If you’ve added too many chillies and your food is strong, don’t stress, coconut milk or cream can help with toning down the heat.

Next time you see coconut cream or milk on special, grab a few tins and stock up as they will definitely be put to good use.

Coconut prawn curry Ingredients 400g prawns (I used head off, shell on, deveined)

350g sweet baby broccoli 350g cauliflower 100g baby corn

100g sugar snap peas 3 tablespoons oil In a blender, blend the following to make a paste:

1 cup fresh coriander 10 basil leaves 1 red onion

½ red pepper 1 heaped tablespoon ginger 2 large cloves garlic

3 large dried red chillies (remove the seeds if you prefer it mild) 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 tablespoon soya sauce

1 teaspoon coriander powder 1 teaspoon cumin 3 tablespoons Thai red or yellow curry paste (I used half and half)

Salt to taste 1 tin coconut cream 1 tin coconut milk

Method Boil the veg until soft but still crisp and rinse under cold water and set aside. In a large pot add the oil and fry the paste (blended mixture).

Once all flavours infuse and it starts to sizzle add in ¼ cup water and simmer until dry. Add in the coconut cream and coconut milk. Once it boils, add in the prawns and cook on a medium heat until the prawns are pink (about six minutes).

Add in the veg, bring to a slow boil, cover and simmer for three minutes. I prefer my veg crisp but if you prefer a soft veg, simmer for 10 minutes. Serve with Jasmine rice.

* I added a stalk lemongrass (bruised) in the rice when I cooked and steamed for an extra Thai-infused flavour. coconut prawn curry Chicken, cashew and coconut curry In a pan dry roast

A handful of cashews 2 heaped tsp koljana 1 heaped jeera

1 tsp borrie 1 tsp tandoori spice 2 heaped tablespoons coconut

Once it is cooled marinade your chicken with: 1 heaped tsp garlic and ginger 1 big packet tomato paste

1 cup double cream yoghurt And roasted spice Method

Dry roast spices in a hot pan. Allow to cool and marinade chicken with spice, add remaining ingredients and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight. Braise a chopped onion in three tablespoons of butter or ghee and add marinated chicken. Add a cup fresh cream and simmer on a low heat until chicken is cooked. Garnish with chopped coriander and chillies. Cashew and coconut curry Coconut and chilli chickpeas

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 1 onion finely chopped

1 green chilli (or 2 red if you like heat) 2 tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 teaspoon turmeric

1 heaped teaspoon jeera 1 heaped teaspoon koljana 1 heaped teaspoon tandoori spice

2 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon salt 2 tins of chickpeas

1 tin of coconut cream 1 tin coconut milk 240g tub tomato puree

200g tender stem broccoli Handful of purple cabbage 2 tablespoons pan-roasted almonds

Method Dry roast the almonds in a pan and set aside. Flash fry the broccoli and cabbage in olive oil until tender and crisp (about three minutes).

In a heavy-based pot over a medium heat, fry the onion in butter until golden brown. Add the garlic and ginger, spices and a dash of water and dry for a minute. Add the tomato puree, coconut cream, coconut milk, sugar and salt and let it simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the drained chickpeas and cook on a medium heat for 10 minutes until sauce has slightly thickened or the chickpeas start to visibly show. Toss in cabbage and broccoli (I added pasta) and garnish with toasted almonds. Coconut and chilli chickpeas Chicken and corn coconut soup

Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter 1 small onion, finely chopped

2 chicken fillets, cubed 1 tablespoon pepper 1 tablespoon chicken spice

1 green chilli ½ red pepper diced 1 cup frozen corn

1 large carrot, finely grated 2 tins of cream style corn 1 litre water

1 tin coconut milk 1-2 cups water Cream of chicken soup powder (optional)

1 bunch chopped spring onion. Salt to taste** Method

Braise the onion in butter until slightly golden brown. Add in the chicken, garlic and chilli and cook until the tips of the chicken turn golden brown. Add in the red pepper, spices, frozen corn, carrot and two cups of boiling water.

Bring to a boil and simmer for five minutes. Turn off the heat and add in the cream style corn, water and coconut milk. Stir continuously until it boils.

Mix the soup powder with ½ cup cold water and add to the soup. Add in the spring onion and simmer on a low heat for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Chicken and Corn coconut Thai green curry

Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil ½ onion

2 chicken fillets cut in strips. 1 small garlic clove finely chopped. 1 tsp white pepper

2 cups of veg of your choice (I used green beans, baby cabbage and cauliflower) 1-2 packets Thai chilli paste (depending on the heat) ¼ cup water

1 tin coconut cream Basil leaves Red chilli to taste

Method Steam the veg for five minutes and rinse under cold water. If you prefer the veg soft and not crisp, steam for 10 minutes. In a separate pot, on a high heat, braise the onion in olive oil, add the chicken, garlic and pepper and cook until golden brown.

Thai Green curry Add in the paste, water, coconut cream and stir until well combined. Add in the veg, cover and simmer for five minutes. Before serving, add roughly chopped basil leaves and red chilli.