Hello everyone! Hope you all lekker!

This week, I want to keep meals simple, so I’m featuring my favourite vegetable, the humble potato. Yoh, can you imagine a world without potatoes? Imagine having a lekker tamatie bredie, with lekker big, soft potatoes. The best way to enjoy it is to squash the potatoes in your rice, then add the sousies, it’s so satisfying, and trust me, you will not even miss the meat.

Another favourite way of serving potatoes is in the form of chips. What is a burger or fish parcel without chips? You can enjoy them as shoestring thin fries or thick fries, round potato chippies or slap chips drenched in vinegar. Although we are supposed to eat starchy and complex carbs in moderation, I find potatoes to be the healthiest compared to rice, pasta and bread.

Potatoes are also high in fibre, have benefits for our digestive health, regulates blood sugar and satiates hunger. Coming from an Indian background, potatoes feature in many of our dishes, in fact it probably features in every meal! Even the basics like dhal and rice, always has aloo fry (fried potato chutney) or some form of spicy potato on the side.

When making spicy potato dishes (see my recipe for aloo fry below) I always make an extra batch to use for making potato samoosas, toasted masala potato sandwiches or aloo parathas, sandwiching in all the potato goodness between two sarmies, and fluffy rotis. Give these recipes a try, they’re super lekker, quick and easy to prepare and economical so it’s great for the budget! Eet lekker mense and Happy Cooking.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, or TikTok @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan on Facebook. Love, Your Cooksister parmasean crusted potatoes Parmesan Crusted Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients 6 medium - large potatoes 5 tablespoons butter

1 tsp garlic and herb seasoning Grated parmesan Method

Rinse the potatoes and prick it with a fork. In a microwave safe dish, microwave the potatoes for 8 minutes on high. Once done, turn the potatoes over and microwave for a further 6-8 minutes.

Once soft, transfer to a baking tray and smash the potatoes with the bottom of a mug. Brush with half the butter and season generously with garlic and herb seasoning. Air fry or oven grill on 200 for 12 minutes.

Remove from the grill, brush with the remaining butter, and sprinkle over the parmesan. Grill for a further 5 minutes until golden brown. Potato porring Potato Pudding

Ingredients 6 eggs 250 gr butter

2 cups sugar 1 cup self-rising flour 1 level teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons custard powder 1 litre full cream milk 1 tablespoon vanilla essence

1 teaspoon cardamom Half teaspoon cinnamon 1kg potatoes

5ml salt Method Boil your potatoes with salt until it’s soft.

Drain it and mash the potatoes with the butter. Allow to cool. Liquidise all your ingredients (including the potato) until well combined. Bake in a large Pyrex dish for 1 hour at 180 degrees.

After an hour, turn off the oven and rest the pudding for a half hour in the hot oven to set. potato and green beans Potatoes and green beans Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter 1 small onion finely sliced 2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 red chilli 5 curry leaves 350g green beans

4 large potatoes peeled and cubed 1 tin chickpeas drained 1 heaped tablespoon Chaat masala or tandoori spice

Salt to taste Method Peel and cube the potatoes, rinse, and microwave for 12 minutes or until soft.

In a large pan, add the butter, onion, chilli, curry leaves, and garlic. Once the onion and garlic turn golden brown, add in the green beans and stir fry until soft. Add in the potatoes and continue to stir fry until the tips of the potatoes turn to a crisp golden brown.

Add in the chickpeas and season with salt, Sprinkles, and Spice Chaat masala and add ¼ cup water. Mix well and simmer on a low for 5 minutes until the water has dried up. Best served with roti.

Aloo fry Aloo fry (Spicy Fried Potatoes) Ingredients 4 Potatoes

2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons oil 7 curry leaves

½ teaspoon jeera (cumin) seeds ½ mustard seeds ¼ teaspoon crushed chillies

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger 1 teaspoon fine jeera (cumin) 1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon tandoori spice ¼ teaspoon koljana (coriander) 2 tablespoons flour

Method Peel and cube the potatoes. Add the potatoes to a pot, top with cold water and bring to boil on the stove top, on a medium heat.

Once boiling, simmer for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes drain, transfer to a bowl and coat with garlic and ginger, salt, koljana, turmeric, tandoori spice, fine jeera and flour. In a separate pot add the oil, butter, curry leaves, jeera seeds, mustard seeds and crushed chillies.

Once the butter has melted and the seeds begin to pop, add the potato. Fry the potato for 5 minutes until crisp and slightly golden. Transfer to an oven safe dish and grill on 180 degrees for 10 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped danya and green chillies.

