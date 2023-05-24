Hello everyone! After last week’s lekker huiskos, this week I am adding a little sprinkle of love with sweet treats.

Winter is here with all its glory but with the colder days we tend to have more hot beverages like tea and coffee, and what better way to enjoy your favourite cuppa with iets sweet on the side? My favourite bakes are using simple ingredients I have at home, which takes minimal effort to prepare and that is flop proof. These days foodstuffs tend to be expensive and the last thing you want is to spend money on ingredients and the bake is a disaster.

Over the weekend, I had a family get-together, and our family is divided into those who love plain vanilla cake and those who love chocolate. I decided to work smart and make a double batch of my Sprinkle Cuppies recipe and work some kitchen magic so we could have the best of both worlds. I made half the batch into classic cuppies with a hint of cardamom and topped it with 100s and 1000s, and the other half of the batter I added into a rectangle baking dish and made some lekker chocolate lamingtons.

I opted for chocolate lamingtons but if you prefer something sweeter, swap the cocoa and butter in the lamington sauce recipe for your favourite fruity jam, top with cream and fruit or canned peaches and voila, there you have lekker fancies for your next get-together.

Sprinkle Cuppies Ingredients 2 eggs

¾ cup sugar ½ tsp fine cardamom ½ cup oil

1 tbsp vanilla essence 1 ¼ cup flour 2 level tsp baking powder

½ cup milk Method In a mixing bowl, add the eggs, sugar, and cardamom and whisk together until light and creamy.

Add in the oil and vanilla essence and mix until well combined. Sift in the baking powder and flour. Add in the milk and mix until smooth and lump free.

Transfer to cupcake liners in a muffin tray and top with a generous sprinkle of 100s and 1000s. Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown or a toothpick comes out clean. Sprinkle Cuppies Chocolate Lamingtons

Transfer to rectangle baking dish lined with baking paper. Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown or a toothpick comes out clean. Once completely cooled, cut into squares and dip in chocolate sauce, then roll in fine coconut.

Chocolate sauce for lamingtons 2 tablespoons butter 2 cups boiling water.

¼ heaped cup sifted cocoa 1 cup sifted icing sugar. 1 cup white sugar

Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Chocolate Lamingtons Banana Bread Ingredients

70g soft butter 5 medium overripe bananas 1 egg

¾ cup sugar 1 tbsp vanilla essence Pinch of salt

½ tsp bicarb 1 ½ cups flour Poppy seeds for the top

Method Heat the butter and the roughly chopped banana in the microwave for 40 seconds. In a large bowl, add the eggs, sugar, vanilla essence, salt and banana, butter, and mash all together with a fork or handheld masher.

Once mashed, thick and pulpy add the bicarb and flour and mix until a thick batter is formed. Spray two foil bread tins and grease spray. Half the batter and transfer to each foil container.

Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 40 to 50 minutes until the top is golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Banana Bread Scones

Ingredients 3 cups flour 1 cup icing sugar

1 egg 1 tsp vanilla essence 6 tsp baking powder

1 cup buttermilk 150g cold butter Method

Cut the cold butter into small pieces or grate the butter and set aside. Add the flour and the rest of the dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk together the wet ingredients. Rub in the butter until the flour resembles a coarse crumble. Add in the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix to form a soft dough.

Transfer to a floured surface and roll out lightly. Do not overwork the dough. Using a cookie cutter, cut out your scone rounds and transfer to a baking sheet, lined with baking paper. Brush with egg or milk and bake on 180°C for 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Allow to cool and enjoy with grated cheese or whipped fresh cream and strawberry jam. Scones Chocolate Lotus Biscoff Cuppies Ingredients

3 eggs (separated) 2 cups sugar ½ cup oil

1 cup buttermilk 1 ¾ cup self-rising flour ¾ cup cocoa

1 ½ tsp baking powder ½ tsp bicarb ½ cup warm water mixed with 1 heaped tsp strong coffee

Method Mix ½ cup boiled water with a teaspoon of coffee. Allow to cool (water should be warm and not boiling hot) set aside. Separate the eggs and whisk the egg whites until soft peaks, then set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, oil, and buttermilk until light and fluffy. Add in the warm coffee and the dry ingredients and mix until smooth and lump free. Lastly, fold in the egg whites and mix until smooth.

Transfer to cuppies and bake in a preheated oven on 180°C for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. For the ganache Ingredients:

2 x 150g Dairy Milk Chocolate or 200g Biscoff Spread 1 x 290g Nestlé Dessert Cream Lotus Biscoff Biscuits for the top

Grated Milky Bar Chocolate Lotus Biscoff Cuppies Method: In a large oven safe bowl, add the chocolate or spread and cream and microwave for a minute. Cover and allow to rest for five minutes.