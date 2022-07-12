Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I’ve been getting bymekaar with this guy for almost two years. Because he has a girlfriend of like almost six years, we often broke up but we always end up hooking up again because I love him.

Now he is engaged, and it really hurt me and I told him to leave me alone. But he won’t leave me alone. He is always hitting me up on social media and chats and all that. Auntie, dis die hele tyd wat hy aan my karring, even though I told him to voetsek and I stopped responding. He says he is stukkend that I am not seeing him anymore. He keeps nagging me, even when he is with his fiancée.

Auntie, I’m wondering if he really smaaks me? But if he likes me, then why did he get engaged? What do you think it means that he goes through all the trouble to try and keep me in his life, but then goes and asks his girlfriend to get married? From SS.

A Jirre girl, are you seriously asking Auntie what it means? It means he’s a no-good joller who is going to keep wasting your time and keep you from having a happy future, as long as you entertain his joller gedagtes. He may smaak you, but not in the way you think. From what Auntie hears, he’s just after a stukkie on the side, and not interested in a relationship with you. The bottom line is you need to get this cheater out of your life for good. But it’s not going to be easy, because you’ve developed this long-term habit of allowing him into your life.

You are addicted, getting off on the attention he gives you. So the first thing to do is take a realistic look at the situation you are in. Meisie, you are the geitjie in this situation! You are not his girlfriend, you are not his fiancée… you are the one he cheats with. The jolmeit. Hayibo!

Open your eyes, he’s marrying another girl and you still want to know what it means for your “relationship”? Unless you make it clear to him AND yourself that things between you two are over for good, he’s going to keep coming back and sniffing around you for a lekker tyd. Hartjie, he’s a vark, and you need to get as far away from him as fast as you can.