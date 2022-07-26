Q Hi Auntie, hope it’s going lekker with you. Kyk hier, I’ve been dating this girl, “Monique”, for about three years now.

Everything is kwaai, but there’s just one dingetjie that’s going on that I just think is versin. Or maybe I’m the crazy one. Here’s the deal: My motjie told me from the start that she gets migraines, and that it usually comes when there are strong smells. Now Auntie, this girl is amazing, so I rolled with it.

I changed my deodorant, I stopped smoking, I got rid of my air freshener, all those things at home. And other places I also did what I could, like leave parties early if the place didn’t smell lekker for my girl. Yoh Auntie, even my poep was a problem! I’m not talking about those silent-but-violent moves, just a normal one that slipped out (or when I’m sleeping, you know), would have her in pain.

A person can’t even make a lekker curry because the curry spice is too much for her! So now I’ve even changed my diet, and I sommer go outside when I have to poep, not just in another room. Everything has been moerse tough, but I figured this girl is worth it.

Now check this… a couple of weeks ago she lost her sense of smell. You guessed it, Auntie, she got the Corona. Suddenly her migraines are gone. Like this one time I had an upset stomach, so I sprayed air freshener without thinking, and she could not smell it so it was no problem.

Am I crazy, or does it seem that she is crazy? I have been “cleansing” my life of smells for so long, and now it seems it’s all in her head. I don’t want to bring this up because obviously with the virus it’s a difficult time for her.

But I also don’t want to think of a future with someone who is a hypochondriac, just seeking attention, or unable to exist with the normal fragrances that are part of life. Wat dink Auntie, is it worth bringing it up? Should I seek some sort of medical opinion?

Or do you think it doesn’t matter whether it’s all in her head or a legitimate physical response? Please help. From JJ. A Sjoe, this is a lot to take in. Shame man, imagine how tough life must be for a person who gets a headache from strong smells.

The vrot smells are not so bad, because nobody likes that, but the lekker ones! As you say, a tasty curry, or what about a snoek on the braai? Can she handle a masala steak gatsby? Auntie can’t imagine a life without those.

Anyway, as for the current situation, a person could mos understand that the headaches are gone if she can’t smell at the moment. Not to try and be funny, but where else would migraines and fragrance sensitivity be a problem, if not “in the head”? And it’s definitely not to say that the change in her migraine triggers is evidence that she was faking in the past.

Now Auntie did some research and increased sensitivity and intolerance to smells, is medically known as “osmophobia”. And it is a common part of the migraine experience. There are some clinical studies that show that almost half of people who suffer from migraines report that strong smells or odours can trigger kopseer.

This is why Auntie thinks your motjie is for real about her problem. The changes you have made to keep her happy and healthy are amazing, but Auntie is wondering if you can keep it up? Let’s put aside the hypochondriac theory, and forget about her just looking for aandag… it seems you’ve realised something else that’s pretty huge about your relationship.

If you are considering her condition to be a deal-breaker for a future together, do you really want Auntie to try and convince you to stay with her? She deserves a partner who can handle her just the way she is – in sickness and in health, as they say. Your girlfriend has a temporary relief in her symptoms, and you skeem she’s been faking –hayibo!