Q Hi there Auntie, thanks for all the advice every week.

Now it’s my turn to come to you with a problem.

The place I live in is not very big; actually, it’s what you call a “loft”, so everything is open and the only closed room is the bathroom (a person mos needs at least a bietjie privacy).

Auntie, I’ve only been living here a couple of months, and it’s away from the rest of my family.

Now my sister is die moer in because I have not invited her and her hubby to come stay over.

I like having company, so I’ve had some people here for a day or so.

The problem is that on the one hand I have, for instance, a guy staying over who makes me breakfast in bed, while on the other hand my sis and her guy snore like chainsaws.

You can guess which of these I prefer to have in my home.

Auntie, I’m not joking about the geraas they make. Not even earplugs work. If we are visiting my parents, I don’t sleep! Their growls keep me awake from three rooms away!

And they know it’s like that. They think it’s funny. But hayibo! I need my sleep.

What can I do? I feel like my only option is to have them stay at my place and then I go somewhere else, like a friend, or pretend I am staying at an imaginary boyfriend.

From Zanthia

A Zanthia, you sommer sound like such a fancy lady with your loft living vibes. Lekker, nuh! Auntie might be a bit old-fashioned, because a house with no rooms and so little privacy does not sound like my kind of home, and Auntie would not have any guests stay over. Ever.

But Auntie gets it, it’s kwaai if you are young and trendy. And you sound like a great girl.

On the other hand, your sister sounds like a piece of work.

Where does she and her hubby come from to think it’s funny if their noise bothers other people?

It sounds to Auntie like you have spoken to them about this before, maar hulle vee hulle gatte af aan hoe jy voel.

No man, they can’t be that inconsiderate.

Auntie thinks that if they don’t care about your comfort, why should you care about theirs?

You can just tune her straight that even though you love her (she is your sis, after all), you won’t be able to take it if they come sleep over with their chainsaw maniere. Finish and klaar.

[email protected]