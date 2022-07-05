Should I tell fiancé about house spook? Q Hi Auntie, hope you are having a lekker week.

Can you gooi ‘n couple of words of wisdom about what I am going to tell you now. So I live with my fiancé in a house that’s nogal old. I got it a few years ago when my mommy died. Even though it’s small and old, I really love the house and it’s such a great space. My berk also likes it, and we often just chill out in peace and quiet.

He’s even commented on how the place has such a good vibe. But Auntie, this place has a dark secret. My mommy told me about it years ago. One of the previous owners was brutally murdered here in her bed.

Now I’m not one for spookstories, but my fiancé is “spiritual” and I know he might get freaked out if he thinks there’s some old murdered woman’s ghost still lamming in the house we want to start our lives in. I’ve never felt uncomfortable in the house. Also, it’s not like her ghost would actually hang out around here – we’ve got nothing to do with her or the way she died. A spook would mos go and haunt the person that killed them?

Should I say something, or do I leave that skeleton in the closet? A Yoh, Auntie almost got a shiver down her spine when you started tuning me about ghosts and spirits. Not that I’m an expert on those kinds of things, and whether you believe in it or not is none of my business.

What Auntie is hearing is that you like the place you live in, and that it has a positive atmosphere. That doesn’t sound like there are some evil spirits hanging about. But regardless of what supernatural gedoentes are in your house or not, you should still be open and honest with your hubby-to-be.