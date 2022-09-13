Q Hello Auntie Pearl, I have a job that requires us to sometimes work crazy hours. I like to exercise in the morning and then go directly to my job, so I often have a bag of gym clothes with me.

Last week, I got home and discovered that my panties were gone. I know I did not lose it, because exercise clothes are expensive so I take good care of mine. Auntie, I think there is a perv in the office who stole my dirty undies! What do I do? How do I bring this up?

I’m now sommer suspicious of all the guys in the office and can’t stop imagining them sitting at home fondling and sniffing my panties. A Are you really 100 percent sure you did not lose your underwear? If you are, then Auntie is sorry to say that you are correct: There is a pervert in your midst. Sies!

Unfortunately, this is not a Sherlock Holmes situation where you can go about sniffing around (sorry!) and investigating your co-workers. Unless you catch the thief red-handed, there’s not much you can do without evidence. So, unfortunately, Auntie can only suggest that you handle this in a preventative manner by storing your gym clothes in a more secure place.

You should definitely also go to HR to report it, just so that it’s on the record. Although, Auntie also can’t see them being able to do anything… it’s not like they will send out an office memo saying “please don’t steal your co-workers’ dirty thongs”. Still, there is probably a vuilgat in the office.