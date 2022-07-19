Normal: No vuil woorde in front of kids Q Hi Auntie Pearl, I hope you can help with this gemors I’m in, because I think it’s actually a bit funny and no big deal, but my sister is pissed.

What happened was that I was playing a game of Scrabble with her laaitie. Auntie mos knows Scrabble, it’s where you have to build words and you get points and so. She was actually just playing the Wordle app before, but then I showed her the board game.

Anyway, her daughter is only 10 years old but she is like a genius or something because she always beats me. But this time I was klapping it stukkend, and was winning. Then I checked I could build the word “fellatio”... yoh, Auntie, I was feeling kwaai because I could pack out all my letters and score big!

Of course, I hesitated a bit to build the word, but in the end I did it because I knew I could win. My niece obviously did not know the word and looked it up because she was tuning me I’m making up words. You can guess what happened next… a bunch of questions followed. In the end I just told her to go ask her mother about it.

When my sister found out, she flipped, and now she won’t talk to me. Auntie, do you think I was wrong to play the word? Should I apologise? When I was a laaitie I knew far worse words by that age.

From Sister B. A Listen meisie, no matter what you were up to when you were young, you know it’s a swak idea to say or write anything about oral sex when there is a 10-year-old in the mix. Also, Auntie knows Scrabble, and “fellatio” is just 11 points… even if you use all your letters, it’s still just an extra 50 points.