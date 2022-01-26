Q Hi Auntie, you must please give me advice on this morsige situation that is going on here. One of our neighbours in the flats has started making porno flieks.

Our place, where I live with my hubby and our two small children, has a view of their place.

The neighbour has the lights on and his curtains are open.

I’m sure he knows people can see in and it gives them some kind of sick kick.

Sometimes the vieslike goetes start as early as 7pm.

At first I tried to ignore it, but things have gotten worse – now it’s not just the sexing that everyone can see, the noise levels have also gone up.

Auntie, the sounds coming out of that place maak my sommer skaam!

I don’t have a relationship with this neighbour, and we’ve never crossed paths.

What can I do to let this guy know that while he is welcome to do whatever he likes in his own home, our family (and others in the area) does not want to be part of it.

From Skaam Neighbour

A Ag no man, sies for this bra who’s displaying his smut all over the place.

Kyk, Auntie doesn’t want to judge what a person does in the privacy of his own home, but die is te erg man.

You have children and they shouldn’t be exposed to this!

My dear, you have few options.

The first is to go over to your neighbour and try to reason with him.

Tell him you don’t want to tell him what to do or not in his place, but he needs to consider people.

It’s mos not difficult to close the windows and curtains!

If he is hardegat and refuses, your second option is to go to the landlord.

Auntie is sure the larney won’t be happy knowing what is going on.

The third option is to go to police or Law Enforcement and lay a charge of public indecency.

This crime consists of unlawfully, intentionally and publicly engaging in conduct which tends to deprave the morals of others, or which outrages the public’s sense of decency.

So while they may be doing this in their home, they have no right to expose others to their doings, why do we have curtains and doors?

In the meantime, close your own doors and windows so that you and your family are not exposed to these morsige mense.

