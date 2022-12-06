Q Hi Pearl, hope you are doing kwaai and all that. I want to know if you can help me handle this situation that has developed in my house. So I’ve been out of school and did university a while ago and am now blessed with a job, so I can take care of myself and have my own place to stay.

My sister is a bit younger and just finished school. She was going to do a diploma, but things at home where she lived with my parents took a bad turn. I don’t want to go into the details, but she had depression and didn’t finish her studies. Our mother does not understand how hectic depression can be, and told my sister that she was “weak and useless” and cut her off financially. She basically threw her out of the house. It tore our family apart and neither of us speak to our mom anymore. I told my sister to come live with me so I can take care of her while she tries to get her life back on track, hopefully doing the diploma next year.

This whole family situation is one issue, but I’m actually emailing Auntie because of the problem at my house now. My berk and some of our friends are being idiots…. They make jokes the whole time about how my sister is bumming off of me. Nobody knows the whole story of our family drama, and I’d prefer to keep it this way. My sister is doing better, but when someone says something like she is sponging off me (even if they say they are only joking), I can see it hurts her.

The other day when my boyfriend was ‘joking’ about my sister living off of me, in front of her, I snapped and told him to “hou jou bek”, and tuned him he is not funny. I don’t want to have to explain everything, but how do I get people to stop mocking my little sis? A Honey, you are a real angel to be doing this wonderful thing for your sister in her time of need. Auntie really hopes she gets better and is able to live a better life. Is she getting professional help?

Anyway, as far as the simpel grappies goes, it sounds to Auntie like you got the message across loud and clear to your berk. Hy moet sy bek hou! You have asked him before, and he should respect you. And don’t let it slide in the future, make it clear that you will not stand for any more of his lame “jokes”. As for your friends, they also need to know they are stepping over the line. Take them aside alone and let them know that your sister has had a difficult time, but that it’s none of their business. Add that you’re happy to have her stay with you, and that you don’t want anyone to make jokes.