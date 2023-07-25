Q Awe Auntie Pearl, help a girl out here! My hubby’s feet smell vrotter than a rubbish dump on a warm summer’s day – and the worst is he doesn’t even bother to wash before hopping into bed.

It’s giving me sleepless nights, literally! How can I get him to clean up his act (and his voete) and give me a whiff of fresh air in our bedroom? A Sies! Vuil voete innie bed! It’s almost worse than a hit of morning breath after a night in the club.

Don’t you worry, my dear, Auntie Pearl’s got a few tricks up her sleeve to help you out. Now the obvious first thing to say is that communication is key. Sit your hubby down and have a good old chat. Start by telling him how much you smaak him, then politely mention that his foot smells are a problem. Does he even know that his stink voete bothers you?

Some men can be a little sensitive about their hygiene, so it’s important to approach the topic with care. Instead of pointing fingers, why not suggest that both of you make a little change in your nighttime routine? You can playfully mention that you’d love to snuggle up with him in bed, but the funk from his feet is playing spoilsport. That should get him thinking! Next, it’s time to play by the golden bedroom rule: No glove, no love.

But Auntie is not talking about an effie – your hubby can wear a fresh pair of socks when hopping in bed. You can even prepare the socks with some lekker aroma. What you do is to fill one sock with some potpourri, and leave it next to his other sokkies. Before Auntie forgets, let’s circle back to the foot freshening routine. Once those feet are clean, it’s time for a sprinkle of magic dust… aka foot powder.

Get your hubby to dust a generous amount of powder on his feet before tucking himself in bed. It’ll keep those piggies dry and smelling sweeter than a box of koeksisters at a church bazaar. And last but not least, get yourself a fancy scented candle for the bedroom, one that can mask the smell of his smelly feet and “set the mood”. So there you have it, my dear! With a few fresh socks, a good scrub, a sprinkle of foot powder, and a whiff of scented goodness, you’ll have the place smelling as sweet as a bouquet of fynbos.