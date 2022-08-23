Q Hi Auntie, do you think my hubby is weird because he has no friends? It doesn’t bother him at all, and he is fine with me having friends and going out with them and having them over, but he does not have his own pals.

He chills by himself, goes on hikes alone, plays his guitar, en sulke dinge. I think there’s nothing wrong with that, but why do I feel that a person should have friends? What do Auntie think? Is this not a problem, or can Auntie help me put it into words why it is that I feel this way, so I can explain it to my husband.

A How nice of you to worry about your husband, it sounds to Auntie like you are a lekker couple. But Auntie also thinks that the way you are looking at the situation is ‘n bietjie verkeerd. Feeling like there is a problem and that you need to convince your hubby about it, or there is no problem and you should let it go, is just too two-dimensional.

Look, as far as Auntie is concerned, things would only be a problem if your hubby was mislik about the situation. Like if he wanted a social life and was just relying on you for this, or if he was treating you not like a life partner but as if you were the only relationship possible for him to have, then it’s a problem. Even worse, if he didn’t smaak you having a social life and was unhappy about you having friends and going out… that would be a major issue.

But it sounds to Auntie like he is just a loner, and happy with himself. It’s just the way he is, the way you have known him to be, and it’s always been this way. He’s not doing anything wrong, there is no problem. Some people just like their own company, and don’t need friends to enjoy themselves doing stuff, like hiking.