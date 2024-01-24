Q: Dear Auntie Pearl, in the middle of last year I gave birth to my first baby, a beautiful little girl. But the thing is that it’s now been months and I still have not gotten my period again. Is this normal? Do I need to see a doctor?

This has really got me worried, please help. From Mitchells Plain se Megan A: Congrats on the little bundle of joy, Megan vannie Plain. Now, Auntie hears you loud and clear. No period after months since your little princess arrived? Ons kan verstaan hoekom jy paap.

Being a first-time parent is hectic, so Auntie is very glad you are asking for guidance. Hartjie, when it comes to that period business after having your little one, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Your body just went through a whole pregnancy and birth marathon, so give it some time to find its rhythm again. Sure, the medical folks say periods can come back as early as 4-6 weeks after giving birth, especially if you’re not breastfeeding full-time. But if you’re feeding that little princess like a champ, expect your period to take a much longer vacay, maybe even a year or two!

Remember, every person is different. Some mamas see their periods back sooner, some later. Some have lighter flows, some heavier. You might even experience some cramping you never used to have. That’s all normal, sweetie, so don’t let it stress you out. But here’s the thing: If you’re feeling worried, then get to your doctor. They can check everything out and make sure your lady bits are happy and healthy.

One last thing, your periods probably won’t be exactly the same as they were before you got pregnant. They might be more regular, more irregular, heavier, lighter, whatever! Don’t let that freak you out either. Now go spread that mommy magic. Q: Hi Auntie, please help! What can I use to get make these wrinkles on my hands less? I’m a woman only in my forties, but my friends are tuning me that I have “ouma hande”. It’s not kwaai!

From Taz A: Ag no man, what kind of friends make fun of a person’s appearance? Auntie really hope they are not teasing you to be mean. Let’s see what you can do to sort out those hand wrinkles, because Auntie can hear it also bothers you.

But first, let’s maak wys about WHY we actually get wrinkles: Collagen and elastin breakdown: As we clock up the years, our bodies become a bit stingy with producing collagen and elastin – the dynamic duo that keeps our skin so lekker firm and bouncy. Less of them means more room for wrinkles to make their entrance. Sun damage: Those cheeky UV rays from the sun can be dik lekker but are also troublemakers. They mess with the collagen and elastin fibers, leading to wrinkles doing an uninvited cha-cha-cha on your skin.

Repetitive facial expressions: If you’ve been doing the same facial moves – like squinting or frowning – wrinkles might decide to join the party. It's like your face telling a story of its own. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, suiping and not getting enough quality sleep can also be the reason. That’s why Auntie always says to take care of yourself and stay away from those “sins”. Now that we know what and why we are dealing with, here are some tips on dealing with wrinkles:

- Hydration is your BFF: Basically, that means you need to get lekker baie liquid into your body. Now this does not have to be as boring as just drinking lots of water (which you should be doing anyway). Watermelon is packed with water and antioxidants, making it a natural hydrator for your skin from the inside out. Munch on some slices every day, and your hands (and the rest of you!) will thank you. - Be cool as a cucumber: That’s right, you can rub some cucumber slices on your hands, or blend them into a paste and leave it on your skin for 15 minutes. Cucumbers are naturally hydrating and have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. - Exfoliation is key: You can sommer make your own healthy exfoliating scrub right at home. Auntie has two options:

Sugar scrub sensation – Mix some brown sugar with olive oil or honey to create a gentle scrub. Massage it into your hands for a few minutes, then rinse. This will buff away dead skin cells and leave your hands feeling soft and smooth. Oatmeal magic – Mix equal parts oatmeal and yoghurt to create a paste. Rub it onto your hands and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing. Oatmeal is a natural exfoliant and also has anti-inflammatory properties. Once your hands are scrubbed, it’s time to nourish your skin. Here are a couple of options you can do at home, instead of spending lots of kroon at the salon:

- Avocado awesomeness – Mash up half an avocado and apply it to your hands like a mask. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing. Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which are essential for healthy skin. - Honey happiness: Mix a spoonful of honey with a few drops of lemon juice and massage it into your hands. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing. Honey is a natural humectant, which means it helps your skin retain moisture. Remember, all of the above will not miraculously turn back the time on your wrinkled hands. Also, you can do some things to prevent the plooie from becoming worse… prevention is better than cure, as they say.

Here are some bonus tips for everyone: - Wear your gloves: Protect your hands from harsh soaps and chemicals when cleaning by wearing rubber gloves. This will help prevent dryness and wrinkles. - Sun protection is essential: Apply sunscreen to your hands every day, even on cloudy days. The sun's rays can damage your skin and contribute to wrinkles.

- Give your hands some love: Massage your hands with olive oil or almond oil before bed. This will help improve circulation and keep your skin hydrated. Remember, honey, beauty comes from within, and taking care of yourself in a natural way is the best way to let your inner glow shine through. So ditch those chemical creams and embrace the power of nature! Your hands will thank you for it, and who knows, those friends might even be asking you for your secret weapon in the future.