Q Auntie, you have to help a girl out here. I have a berk and we have been together for three years, but I think I smaak someone else.

It’s not like I’m just wanting to jol around, dinge is ‘n bietjie meer complicated. I’m 25 and I love my boyfriend because I think he sees me for who I really am. That’s nogal important, right? The problem is sometimes I think he is not on my intellectual level… I like to think and talk about things such as life and the future, he just wants to talk about sport.

Also, I can’t stand his family. We have come very close to breaking up a couple of times, but because we love each other we always stick it out. A couple of weeks ago I met the guy who works at a shop in the mall. I work at another winkel close by.

We connected right from the start. We have the best talks and he is lekker on the eye as well, if Auntie knows what I’m saying. After a while, he did ask me out, but I tuned him that I had a boyfriend and we said we’d just be vrinne. Auntie, I’m not going to jol. In fact, I feel like even emotional cheating is not cool.

What do I do now? This guy is perfect for me, but I don’t want to ditch my berk before I know things can work out with the new ou. I’d need to get to know him better as a friend first, but I know my boyfriend is going to be jealous and not okay with it. Is it wrong to check things out – as friends – with this new guy and explore my options?

Or should I stick with the person I am with and ignore the things that make me unhappy because there are other things that make up for it? A Meisie, you are only 25 years old, you’ve been with your berk for three years and already almost broke up a couple of times. Why don’t you just dump the guy? Auntie is not buying this whole thing of you wanting to “get to know” the new guy first before jumping ship.

Just because you keep throwing in “as a friend” does not mean it’s not cheating. Get real, girl. You are already breaking up with your berk, and moving on to this mall man. Don’t come here with excuses like dissing your berk’s intelligence and his family.