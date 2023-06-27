Q Auntie, you won’t believe the moeilikheid I’m facing with my mother-in-law. She can’t stand me, and when we are alone she doesn’t even try to hide it.

My poor hubby doesn’t believe me at all, and his mother even likes to rub that in my face. Can you imagine? We go to her house all the time for family gatherings. It used to be like every week, but I tuned my husband that’s too much, so now it’s only once a month. Auntie, the problem is not just that my mother-in-law gives me grief behind everyone else’s back, it is also that after each visit, I end up with the worst case of runny tummy you can imagine.

My husband? Not a single issue. It’s like I’m the only one affected! I’m not sure if the other in-laws are going through the same thing, but I can’t ask them because word gets around and it’ll reach my mother-in-law’s ears in no time. Could it really be that she is basically poisoning me?

What must I do? The drive back home is a race against time for me to not poop my pants! I’m almost considering buying a diaper so I don’t accidentally bevuil the car. Please help, I’m desperate.

A Shame, my dear, sounds like this mother-in-law of yours is more of a monster-in-law who doesn’t give a crap about you. This business with you getting diarrhoea every time you visit your hubby’s family sounds dik dodgy to Auntie, and I can understand why you are suspecting that your mother-in-law is up to no good. If it is true that she is slipping something into your food or dop to deliberately give you the runs, it’s a very serious situation. Like you say: she is poisoning you!

Now obviously, Auntie’s first suggestion is for you to have a serious chat with your husband again. It’s crucial that he understands what you’re going through. You need his support. Don’t hide anything from him, tell him what his mommy tunes you behind his back, and also tell him about your tummy trouble every time you visit the in-laws.

Sometimes, people need a little push to open their eyes, and your hubby might just come around. Then, it’s time to take matters into your own hands. With the next family meeting, you should pretend that you are not feeling well right from the start. Why? Because then you don’t eat any of the food prepared there.

Take your own bakkie sop, and keep your eyes on it all the time. Don’t drink anything that is offered to you – take your own water bottle and just sip from that. If at the end of the day you go home without any symptoms, it starts to confirm your suspicions.

Of course, one test like this does not prove anything. So you might have to repeat the experiment. You might not be able to pull the “I’m not feeling lekker” move twice in a row, but just be aware of what you eat and drink. Keep an eye on your plate, my dear. And keep a close watch on your drinks too. If something seems off or suspicious, rather play it safe and decline.

Now, about getting a nappy… Auntie is not sure whether you are joking or really that desperate, but the bottom line is that no one should have to resort to such desperate measures just to survive a family gathering! Speaking of family, if you are going to continue to go to the and your mother-in-law manages to make you sick again, Auntie thinks it’s time to stop flushing things away. Don’t hide what happened to you from the rest of the family! In this case, the word must get out. Ask around if anyone else experienced the same nasty symptoms after the dinner. Let your mother-in-law hear about it, who cares? It can’t get worse!