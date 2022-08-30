Q Jirre Auntie, you have got to help a girl out. The popo is about to hit the fan here.

I’ve been married for almost eight years, but I don’t think I was ever really happy. Not even the counselling with the dominie helped. Auntie can probably guess it already… I want a divorce. It’s mos not worth it. Now I’ve started making plans to get out, but I’m not in the financial position to go it on my own.

The problem is, our anniversary is around the corner and my husband wants us to get matching tattoos. Obviously, I don’t want to do it! But how do I tell him no without revealing that I plan to leave him in a couple of months? A Girl, there are plenty of reasons not to get a tattoo besides “I’m secretly planning to leave you”. It’s not like eight years is the “matching ink” anniversary, nuh.

Surely you know a lot of people who have been married for much longer than that and don’t have matching tjappies, and they are still happy and accepted by all. So this is mos easy: Just tell him you don’t want a tattoo, or if in the past you said you wanted it, just tell him you changed your mind. Or just tune him you think matching tattoos look stupid. There are tons of excuses you can give him other than that you want a divorce.