Q Hi Auntie, can you help me with this nasty situation I am in please. I’ve been bymekaar with my berk for about eight years.

Overall, it’s been lekker, but like all relationships, we’ve had our ups and downs, but always seem to work it out. Recently I started to suspect that he was jolling. I went through his phone and couldn’t find anything to bust him.

I know, I know, Auntie is going to skel me about checking his phone, and I feel bad about it anyway. Even though I found nothing, I still had a feeling he cheated. So the other day I tuned him that I was at the doctor and that I had an STD.

Auntie should have seen me, I was acting all upset and crying, I could have won an Oscar for my performance. I told him the only place I could have gotten vuilsiek was from him, and then he broke down and confessed. Ja Auntie, die vark het toe op my gecheat!

We somehow did not break up and there were all kinds of promises and we are now still bymekaar. But Auntie, I feel pretty bad that I lied. I never had an STD. Was I wrong? It feels like I almost did something worse than he did. How do I move on?

From Clean B. A Jirre girl, Auntie has a lot of questions and comments about this one. First off, how the hell are you two still together?

Between all the cheating and lying, there is almost no room for a real relationship. I mean, what do you think would have happened if your berk went to the doctor to see if he also has vuilsiek, and discovered he is clean? Then you would have been the one in the hot seat.

And Auntie is not even going to go into how swak it is of you to be going through his phone. You mos know a person does not do that. Listen, honey, if things are at a point where he is jolling and you are lying to get the truth out of him, it’s duidelik that your relationship has broken down completely. Have you ever heard of a happily-ever-after story that goes “I knew he was cheating, but he wouldn’t admit it, so I went through his phone, then lied about having an STD so that he would confess, and now everything’s great”?

That might work in the soapies, but not in real life. Forget it meisie. What you did was wrong, what he did was wrong. Unless you both decide to be honest from now on, this relationship is doomed.